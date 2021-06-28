This year’s Fourth of July parade marshal is Dick Troon, who has lived in the Milton area most of his life.
His parents, Les and Helen, raised three boys and three girls in and around Milton. In the late-1940s, his parents operated Troon’s Café in Milton Junction. In about 1951, they purchased and operated Troon’s Dairy Bar, also known as “the Little Store,” next to what was then the high school on Madison Avenue. Eventually, they sold the business to Tom Thorp, who operated it as Tom’s Restaurant from 1956-1997.
Troon has always worked in Milton. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1954 at age 17. He remembers he started working that day at Hanson’s Pump factory on Hilltop Drive, operating lathes and drill presses.
In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Howland. They were married for 53 years when she died at age 72. They raised two sons: Dick Jr. and David, who live in Milton.
After a couple of years at the pump factory, he started working for Don Kildow.
“We built many homes in and around Milton,” he said.
Not quite nine years later, Troon started his own business building homes. After building homes for several years, he added concrete contacting.
“After a while, I phased out of the home building and just did the concrete work—driveways, garage and basement floors, patios. For many years, I poured most of the sidewalks in Milton,” he said.
Starting in about 1982 he began digging graves for the cemeteries in and around town and he’s still doing that today.
Troon seems to be a person of many actions, hard work and few words — at least about himself. He’s not one who likes attention.
His hope for people this Fourth of July is that it will be the start of getting back to normal.
Among those watching him in the parade are his sons and grandkids in the area (altogether, he has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren), his sisters who live in town, their kids and grandkids. He also has a sister coming in from Arizona and a brother and sister in law coming from new Hampshire.