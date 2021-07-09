The City of Milton and towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Lima are shopping for fire and emergency medical services. That’s not something a municipality does often. The options are few but the repercussions (including the ability to save lives and property, and costs to taxpayers) are many.
The city and town of Milton own the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department. Harmony, Johnstown and Lima are contracted towns of the “Milton fire department.”
The Milton Fire Department has had a shared services agreement with the Janesville Fire Department since 2017. Whoever is the city of Janesville fire chief is also the Milton fire chief.
On June 18, the city of Janesville sent a termination notice to the city and town of Milton saying it would stop providing shared services on Dec. 31. The notice should not have come as a complete surprise to anyone on the Joint Fire Commission, the governing body of the Milton Fire Department.
In May 2020 fire Chief Ernie Rhodes told the commission there is not enough time to manage Janesville’s career fire department and Milton’s combination fire department (with three full-time firefighters and paid-on-premise/paid-on-call members). COVID-19 exacerbated the problem, Rhodes said. He and then-Milton Battalion Chief Chris Lukas, who is a member of the Milton and Janesville fire departments, said told the commission the departments had come to “a fork in the road.” Lukas suggested Milton go all in (with complete consolidation of the two fire departments) or all out (standalone).
Another issue for the Milton fire department has been staffing. It’s problem that fire departments moving from a volunteer department to a combination or career fire department face nationwide. Milton has implemented numerous staffing models to address the problem. Today the department employs three full-time firefighters/paramedics (one per shift) and pays others to be at the station or on call.
Steps have been taken to help prepare the Milton fire department for complete consolidation with the Janesville Fire Department.
At the start of 2021, the department “functionally merged” with the Janesville Fire Department. The move but did not, however, guarantee the departments would consolidate.
In December 2020, the Milton Joint Fire Commission voted 4-2 (Two town board members voted no.) to commit to completely consolidate the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
The commission appointed Milton Town Chairman Bryan Meyer and Milton Mayor Anissa Welch to work with Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag and Rhodes to create a draft agreement.
In a March 8 letter to city of Milton and Janesville officials, Meyer said the town, in addition to negotiating with Janesville, is seeking to negotiate with other departments, possibly Edgerton.
Milton City Council on March 30 voted to look at two options for fire/EMS services going forward: complete consolidation with the Janesville Fire Department or a standalone fire department that would not include Janesville or the town of Milton.
The Milton Joint Fire Commission, made up of Milton city council and town board members, has had its share of disagreements over the years and recently. In March the commission debated whether or not it could go into closed session to discuss union negotiations and intergovernmental agreement negotiations and contracts, then did not and the meeting ended. The last time a fire commission meeting took place was April. Both the city and town said they would keep one another updated, but whether or not they have also has been a subject of debate.
Deciding the future of fire/EMS services, it’s every municipality for itself, kind of. Options are being explored to completely consolidate/contract with the Janesville Fire Department or join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.