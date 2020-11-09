With a 6-1 Milton School Board vote, winter athletics and activities are a go in the Milton School District.
Superintendent Rich Dahman will work with administrators to conduct 2020-21 winter athletics and activities competitions at Milton High School.
If the high school goes fully virtual (as it is now until at least the end of the week due to high numbers of students testing positive for COVID-19 and “close contacts”), the school board said athletics and activities will be suspended during that time. (Close contacts are people who had physical contact with someone who tested positive or were within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes in a day.)
Based on recent COVID-19 conditions in Rock County and the fact that sports are transitioning indoors, the Rock County Department of Public Health recommended that competitive sports where athletes cannot physically distance do not take place at this time.
Yet, at the same time, Rock County issued guidance on how to limit the increased risk of competitions.
The school board did not, as the county recommended and as one district required, that student athletes must attend school fully virtually.
Monday’s school board meeting was attended by many, including student athletes, who waited to hear the board’s decision after not quite two hours of discussion.
School board President Joe Martin said there are many uncertainties. Martin said he based his decision in favor of winter sports on the certainty of knowing there would be missed opportunities if the board voted no.
School board member Rick Mullen, who himself played basketball in high school, cast the only no vote.
“There’s been a lot of emotion involved in this issue,” Mullen said. “I completely understand that. I’ve been trying to look at the facts. Since August, things have gotten much, much worse. Cases are up, positivity rates up, hospitalizations are up, deaths are up, contact tracing is down. Testing sites are overburdened. They’re running out of tests. There’s a huge stress on all of our health systems. I think there’s a lot of questions about what’s going to happen in winter. These are all indoor sports. There will be a lot of close contact: basketball, wrestling. Plus, flu season is coming up. Who knows what that’s going to do.”
“I get really confused when I hear administration saying we need these things in the schools like one-way hallways, we’re doing the cohorts. We’re asking kids to stay away from each other but then it’s OK to play basketball and wrestle?”
School board member Shelly Crull-Hanke said, “I just really feel kids need hope and these coaches need hope, something to keep going forward right now. And this is a way to do that for them.”
Statewide, MHS Athletics and Activities Director Jeff Spivak said 68% of high school football teams and 74% of girls volleyball teams played this fall while Milton opted for the alternate fall sports season. Spivak added and many high schools are looking to do winter sports.
School board member Brian Kvapil agreed with Crull-Hanke, “To take away something they’re passionate about is detrimental.”
He read Rock County COVID-19 stats, then said, “I don’t want to say COVID isn’t a serious issue, it is. But in my opinion, I think the risk is higher that we’re going to do some damage and cause some real issues with stress and anxiety with our students that could be at a higher risk of being more catastrophic than what COVID is.”
While positive cases of COVID-19 could halt seasons, Dahman said, “If we’re getting reports that folks aren’t following our safety protocol, we aren’t going to allow that group to continue.”
“Our hope is that being allowed to participate in activities will motivate them to do an even better job than they’ve been doing both in school and outside of school,” he said.
He added, “Bad decisions don’t have an impact just on that individual person. Bad decisions have an impact on your teammates, your family members and everyone that they come into contact with.”
Dahman said he and Spiwak are in agreement with safety protocols:
• MHS athletes will be allowed two spectators per home competition.
• No away visitors will be allowed.
• MHS teams will not play anywhere that allows away visitors.
Dahman, as school district attorneys do, recommends parents sign a waiver before students participate in winter athletics and activities.
“A waiver doesn’t grant immunity from a case,” he said. “It reinforces that there is an increased risk.”
Spiwak said there will be accommodations made in the name of virus mitigation. Each sports has specific recommendations from various organizations including WIAA. For instance, he said, basketball is advised not to start with a jump ball. Spiwak tried not to get too specific with each sport. In general he said athletes cannot share water bottles, towels or even seats, while sitting out.
With the governor’s mask mandate in place, he said athletes will wear masks.
Had the school board said no to winter sports and activities, there would have been no alternate season option as there is with fall WIAA sports.
Who MHS will play will depend, in part, on what other school boards decide.
The Janesville School District has winter sports on its agenda Tuesday.
