Rain dampened the first Milton Community Days in late May at Schilberg Park but it didn’t hamper the spirits of the organizers, vendors or attendees. And now, they’re ready to do it all again once a month through October.
After a quick ribbon-cutting between rain showers on May 20, the new event was off and running. Remaining dates are Fridays June 17, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m. Schilberg Park is located at 301 W. High St. in Milton.
Vendors kept their offerings neatly arranged and dry under canvas tents during the damp May 20 season kickoff. For sale was everything from fresh produce, flowers and plants to homemade jams, spice blends and meats. There were services like face-painting and custom gift packaging, and boutique clothing. Several non-profits were on hand, too, with information about the services they provide.
Dale Matthusen, one of the organizers and owner of Nu Spot Salon and Spa said about a dozen vendors and about 50 attendees turned out, despite the weather.
About 20 vendors were scheduled but Matthusen said, “I think the weather kind of made them a little apprehensive.”
Matthusen said Andrea and Justin Geske of Geske’s Gardens in Milton approached him about co-planning the event after they learned that the organizers of last year’s local farmer’s market were unable to return.
The city wanted something similar to continue, and the new Milton Community Days was created.
Matthusen said Schilberg Park provides plenty room for vendors and attendees and will even as participation hopefully grows. The hope is to offer produce, plants, flowers and other agricultural products and homemade goods, and a family-friendly opportunity for community gathering.
Offering area non-profits a space to meet and mingle with the community and to provide information about their mission is another priority.
The Milton Youth Coalition, Milton Area Youth Center and the Milton Public Library all had booths at the inaugural event in May. Matthusen said the Rock County Humane Society has expressed interest in coming in June.
Groups from Milton High School have also been encouraged to participate.
“We’ve got an open invitation out to the high school so their organizations, if they want to participate, will always have a spot there,” Matthusen assured.
As the summer progresses, Matthusen said he expects to see more vendors with fresh produce. Vendors can sign up for an individual month or the entire season. He said some have already committed to all 5 months.
Matthusen said the goal is to bring people together and give exposure to small businesses for whom permanent retail space is unavailable or not feasible. Some vendors might not be ready for a permanent location but hope to introduce their product or service.
Matthusen said weather kept some vendors away from the inaugural event in May, but the interest appears to be there.
“They do basically all of the farmer’s markets in the area,” he said, and are willing to do another one. He said some of the expressed interest may be due to lack of available retail space in Milton. “Either(the spaces) are not available, or they are not viable for what they’re selling,” he said.
Matthusen said he hopes to watch the event grow. Monthly themes will add to the fun, including Trick or Treat in October, he said. For now, the goal is simply to get the word out and to reach interested vendors.
Vendor are encouraged to register early. A registration form is at miltoncommunitydays.org. For questions or more information, contact admin@miltoncommunitydays.org. There is also a Milton Community Days Facebook page.