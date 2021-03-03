As SSM Health slowly begins to resume more normal operations, visitor policies will soon be adjusted. These changes affect SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and Dean Medical Group Southern Region WI Clinics in Janesville, Edgerton, Evansville, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Delavan.
Effective March 8, the following visitor guidelines will be in place:
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville
- One visitor (ages 18+) to accompany patients, per day.
- Two visitors (ages 18+) will be allowed for pediatric patients, per day.
- Visitors are not allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for a COVID-19 infection.
Exceptions to the visitor policy will continue to be made during special circumstances, including end of life, and must be arranged with a nursing leader.
Hospital inpatient visiting hours will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visitors must enter via the front doors and complete a health screening before being approved to go to a patient room. Visitors must also perform hand hygiene and will be required to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as directed by our caregivers. Visitors are encouraged to remain in the patient’s room to limit movement in the facility. The Prairie View Café will be open for carryout meals only.
Dean Medical Group Southern Region WI clinics
- 1 support person per patient (ages 16+).
- 2 support persons (ages 16+) for pediatric patients (ages 0-18).
Dean Medical Group patients will be encouraged to bring a support person only when needed. Visitors must pass established COVID-19 screening protocol, wear a face mask which covers both the nose and mouth and practice social distancing.
