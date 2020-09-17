The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on Aug. 18.
Facade grant approved for Nate’s Landscaping
Council approved a a $5,000 Commercial Facade Grant for Nate’s Landscaping, 939 East Storrs Lake Road, with those monies earmarked to offset the cost of painting the company’s “main building” estimated at $10,000.
The reimbursable funds will be awarded based on the actual cost of the project as determined at its completion. The city’s Commercial Facade Grant is a 50% matching funds grant which is capped at $5,000.
Funding for the grant is provided through Tax Incremental Financing District No. 6, according to a memo to council from City Administrator Al Hulick.
The project was anticipated to commence “as soon as possible,” and complete three days later, according to the a grant application submitted by the company.
City begins railroad commission petitioning process for upgrade at Putman Parkway
Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to petition the Office of Railroad Commission (OFC) for alterations at the rail crossing on Putman Parkway.
In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the city has been investigating the potential to expand rail service to the eastern portion of Crossroads Business Park. The potential expansion would begin at the existing spur south of State Road 59, heading east and paralleling Putman Parkway.
While the details of the potential improvement are not yet available, Hulick wrote, “alterations to the existing rail crossing at Putman Parkway may be necessary.”
Filing a petition with the OFC is a required first step in the process to alter a railroad crossing, Hulick wrote. The city’s approval of the resolution does not obligate the city to do any work, Hulick wrote, adding: “In the event the crossing alterations are not needed or plans to extend the rail do not move forward, the petition would not be officially filed and no other work would commence.”
Temporary grading and utility easements approved near Arthur Drive
A temporary easement has been authorized by the city, giving JSLB, Inc., “a Wisconsin corporation and its assigns,” according to the agreement, temporary above and below grade access on property adjacent to that owned by the company for the purpose of installing grading, utility and stormwater improvements to JSLB’s property, which will be the site of newly constructed self-storage facilities. The agreement calls for grading work to complete by Aug. 31, 2021. The easement begins in the southerly right-of-way of Arthur Drive near Brown Heights subdivision and terminates on the property.
New liquor license agent approved for Casey’s Marketing
Council approved the appointment of a new liquor license agent at Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Road.
In a memo to council, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder wrote that the store holds a class A retailer’s license for fermented malt beverages for consumption off-premise. Casey’s Marketing Company shared by letter its desire to replace its current agent, Heidi Marcyes, with Anthony Hawks at its John Paul Road store.
City staff completed appropriate background checks and received from Hawks “proof of responsible beverage serving training course completion,” and has no objection to the change, Schroeder wrote.
