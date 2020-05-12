The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on May 5.
DiMax developer’s agreement approved
A developer’s agreement between the city and 201 Sunnyside Dr. LLC, established by Aaron Falk, was approved. The site will be the home of DiMax Office Solutions, City Administrator Al Hulick said in a telephone interview. The company is relocating from Janesville, he said.
Improvements made at the 201 Sunnyside Dr. site will include interior remodeling of an existing 10,080-square-foot building and construction of a 1,992-square-foot addition, which will be used as office space.
The agreement calls for the developer to make improvements to the facility that will generate an additional tax obligation of $6,338.99 annually, Hulick wrote in a memo to council. In return, the city will provide “a forgivable loan of $55,000,” with one-tenth of the loan forgiven annually as long as the minimum property value guarantee is met.
The agreement further stipulates that all improvements must be completed by Dec. 31, with new taxable value in place by Jan. 21, 2021.
Tax Incremental Financing District No. 6 will provide project funding, Hulick wrote.
DiMax is an IT support firm, Hulick said.
Class B and C liquor license fees reduced
In response to Covid-19 precautionary restrictions placed by the state on bars and restaurants, council passed a resolution reducing the city’s Class B and C liquor license fees by 25%.
In a memo to council, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder noted that alcohol license renewal applications were due April 30. City ordinances require renewal fees to be paid in full by June 16. Fees are set by ordinance at $500 for a Class B intoxicating liquor and winery license and $100 for a Class B fermented malt beverage license. A Class C wine license fee also is set at $100. The licenses are held by bars, restaurants, wineries and banquet facilities, Schroeder wrote. The Department of Health Services issued an emergency statewide order closing bars and restaurants on March 25. The fee reductions will apply to the 2020-2021 licensure year and are meant to reflect the approximately three months of business the establishments have lost as a result of the statewide restrictions, Schroeder wrote. The fee reductions do not apply to Class A licenses, held by liquor, convenience and grocery stores, because those establishments did not close, Schroeder noted.
Curb and gutter replacement approved on Elizabeth
Council adopted a resolution allowing the city clerk to establish a public hearing date for property owners who will be affected by a resurfacing project on East and West Elizabeth Street scheduled for this year. The project includes curb and gutter replacements, which are assessable to the homeowners, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson wrote in a memo to council.
During the public hearing, which will be scheduled during a council meeting, council will determine assessments. Adopting the resolution is the first in a four-step process as outlined in the memo from Robinson.
Next steps include: (2) sending notifications to affected property owners with estimated assessments included; (3) listening, during a public hearing, to concerns and comments from affected property owners at which time council “may consider” payment options, and, (4) upon project completion, notifying property owners of actual assessment amounts due, along with any available optional payment plans.
Street frontage affected by the project will include: the Rainbow Drive and West Elizabeth Street intersection through to the Hilltop Drive intersection, ending at the East Elizabeth Street and Skyview Drive intersection.
Properties in the following areas will be affected: East and West Elizabeth Street and abutting Hilltop, Rainbow and Skyview drives intersections.
Lift station assessments approved
Council approved a resolution, which will begin a four-step process, to assess installation costs to property owners within the new sanitary sewer lift station No. 12 service area. The resolution allows the city to establish a public hearing date at which time concerns from property owners will be heard and assessment amounts will be determined.
Next steps in the process include: (2) notifying affected property owners of the estimated assessments by mailing a “report of the Director”; (3) holding a public hearing at which time property owners can bring concerns and comments, and the council can “consider” payment options, and (4) notifying affected property owners of actual assessment amounts due, and any optional available payment plans.
The lift station was installed on Parkview Drive and includes all properties within the service area. A map indicates the area to include a 41.1-acre site designated for commercial, multifamily and residential development; an adjacent 88.6-acre single-family residential site; a 5.1-acre site listed as “Gymnasium,” and an 8.6-acre site labeled “public authority.”
Three exterior grant application approved
Three residential exterior grant applications were approved.
A grant for John Turkowski, 28 North Janesville St., in the amount of $5,000 was awarded for replacement siding and two windows, contingent upon his submittal of a contractor’s license number and proof of insurance. A bid of $13,750 was submitted for the work.
A grant for Loreta Wirts, 509 Golden Lane, in the amount of $5,000 was awarded for roof replacement. In a memo to council Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman noted that the grant application was originally approved on April 8, but since then a new quote, in the amount of $12,000 for a metal roof, had been submitted by the applicant.
A grant for Joseph and Kimberlyn Mueller, 825 Rainbow Dr., in an amount not to exceed $2,512.50 or half the cost of the work performed, whichever is less, was approved for partial roof replacement on the applicants’ home and garage.
Two-lot extraterritorial CSM approved
An extraterritorial Certified Survey Map (CSM), dividing an 8.4-acre parcel into two lots along North Milton Road in the town of Milton, was approved. The southern lot is already developed with a single family home and the northern lot will likewise be developed, Hulick noted in a memo to council. Annexation into the city of Milton would be required to provide city services to the proposed improvement, Hulick wrote. The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the location as a “planned single-family development,” making the approved CSM consistent with city plans. State statutes provide cities with extraterritorial review jurisdictions for land divisions within one-half mile of the their limits, Hulick stated.
Sanitary sewer main approved
Contingent on available funding, council approved the installation of a portion of sanitary sewer main needed to serve a property at 331 N. Janesville St. The property owner at that location informed the city that a septic system on the property had failed to pass inspection.
In a memo to council, Robinson wrote: “the system is still functional but does not meet current testing standards and must be replaced.”
A city-supplied sewer main for the property is not in place, Robinson wrote. The city’s current piping ends at the intersection of Nelson Ave., he noted.
While the city’s Capital Improvement Plan includes the installation of piping from Nelson Avenue to Bowers Lake Road, the project has not been budgeted.
City ordinances stipulate that the city must approve installation of the replacement septic system for the residential home, and at the time of the installation of the sanitary sewer main, the homeowner will be assessed for the costs of the city installation and required to connect with the city system.
Milton East Cemetery donation received
A donor who has requested not to be named in the Milton Courier has given $5,000 to the city of Milton for the purpose of completing the paving of gravel areas on the west end of Milton East Cemetery.
City crews and outside contractors will complete the work this spring, according to Robinson.
Inspection fee schedule corrected
While a schedule updating commercial and residential building inspection fees was approved April 8, according to a memo from Robinson, errors were found in the original resolution. Corrections include updating commercial inspection fees to 18 cents per square foot instead of 15 cents as initially reported, and adding the word “residential” throughout various locations within the original document.
Proclamations issued
Council Proclaimed May as the following: Clean Air Month and Historic Preservation Month; and May 3-9 as Clean Drinking Water Week and Public Service Recognition Week; May 4-8 as National Teacher Appreciation Week; May 10-16 as National Police Week, and May 17-23 as National Public Works Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.