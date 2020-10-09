The Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools looks not at schools but school district maps.
Data is updated weekly and data from Oct. 8 shows:
The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 is 310 in the Milton School District, 1,133 in the Janesville School District, 194 in the Edgerton School District.
The estimated number of active cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people is 45.49 in the Milton School District, 38.50 in the Janesville School District, 39.65 in the Edgerton School District.
In Beloit, the Beloit Turner School District has 156 cumulative cases and the estimated number per 10,000 people is 63.99 and The Beloit School District has 930 cases and the estimated number of active cases per 10,000 is 41.04.
- The number of patients receiving inpatient care is increasing.
- According to the county dashboard, the number of children 4 to 13 who have tested positive is increasing but the number of children 14 to 18 is decreasing.
- The number of new cases in Rock County per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days Sept. 23 to Oct. 6: 363.8. The percent of positive tests over the last 14 days (Sept. 23 to Oct. 6) is 13.89%. Both are listed in the red category, which represents the higher risk of transmission in schools.
Relatively good news
Good news shown on the dashboard:
- There were 11% fewer cases per 100,000 people over the last 7 days compared to the previous 7 days. New cases per 100,000 from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 were about 171.
- The average number of tests per day for COVID-19 is 293 per day (does not exceed goal of 240 tests per day).
- 46% of hospital inpatient beds in the community were occupied over the last 14 days
- 33% of intensive care beds were occupied over the last 14 days
- 5.3% of inpatient beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19 on average over the last 14 days
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.