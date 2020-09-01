30 years together

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Linda and Mike Roherty, Erin Weberpal of Don’t Blink Photography in Milton photographed the couple outside their home and shared their story on Facebook. Weberpal described the day of the photo shoot as “one of those days that restored my soul a little bit.” “I got to be part of something really great,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It reminded me again how much I love Milton, our little town with a big heart, and the way that we all come together to help each other.” Mike, 60, has early-onset Alzheimer’s and receives in-home hospice care. Agrace HospiceCare and members of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department helped get Mike outside for the photo.