30 years together

Longtime Milton residents Mike and Linda Roherty recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Mike Roherty and Linda Trescher met on a blind date Dec. 9, 1989, and were married Aug. 4, 1990.
Today they have four adult children (Kristy Roherty, Angie Roherty, Michael Roherty and Ashley Decker) and five grandchildren (and another on the way).
Both Mike and Linda are retired from Woodman’s Market in Janesville. Mike worked in the store for 35 years while Linda worked in the corporate office for 30.
Mike had planned to retire when he was 55. Linda was somewhat surprised when he decided to retire at 52.
Soon after he retired, she started noticing changes in him. Linda had seen symptoms of Alzheimer’s before. Some of her relatives had had Alzheimer’s but they were in their 80s.
“I thought that’s not what this is – I kind of thought it was a brain tumor at first,” she said.
After she started reading about younger/early-onset Alzheimer’s, she thought “this is exactly what’s happening to him.”
She wasn’t wrong. At 54, Mike was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, up to 5% of the more than 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s have younger onset.
Mike’s disease progressed rapidly.
He loved to golf with this friends almost every day. The year after his diagnosis, Ashley drove him to Riverside Golf Course in Janesville and picked him up when he was done. The following year, Ashley was his caddy. She helped him choose which club to use, told him when it was his turn and where to hit the ball. That summer he experienced increased confusion. By July, he had quit golfing.
Linda remembers that day.
“It was really hard for me because I knew how much he loved golfing,” she said. “He wanted to winter in Arizona and golf. I knew neither one of those things would ever happen.”
In August 2017, Mike started receiving care at home from Agrace HospiceCare. Within a month, he was sleeping in a hospital bed in the living room. Weeks later, he forgot how to walk.
“You could just see him,” she said. “He would lift up his leg and he wouldn’t know what to do with his leg. He just forgot how to walk.”
Since October 2017, Mike has been in a hospital bed.
“He’s still here and we do feel blessed for every day he’s here with us,” she said. “He’s still a part of our lives.”
Last year, he celebrated his 60th birthday.
He doesn’t say very much, she said, “but it brings us joy when we see him smile or wave, which is very rare.”
CNAs come to the Roherty home five times a week to help with Mike’s care.
Linda credits them for being able to keep Mike at home, where he’s most comfortable.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when long-term care facilities have been closed to visitors and she might otherwise not have been able to see Mike, Linda is glad to have him at home.
According to Linda, Mike’s active lifestyle before his diagnosis is the reason he’s here today. He was an avid runner and biker, and he loved watching and coaching sports, especially basketball and softball.
Today he’s at home with family nearby. A year ago, the Rohertys built their dream home on the Trescher farmstead. When Mike looks out the window, he has a view of the countryside.
Linda said, “The reason I’m sharing our story is, I’d like to raise awareness that Alzheimer’s isn’t just a disease that affects people in their 80s. There are many people diagnosed with this disease in their 40s and 50s, and it dramatically changes their family life.”
When an older person has Alzheimer’s, changes are more gradual, she said.
“I couldn’t believe how fast Mike changed,” she said. “It happens too fast.”
A study looking at early-onset Alzheimer’s disease found that more than 37,000 commercially insured Americans between the ages of 30 and 64 were diagnosed with the condition in 2017 – a 131% jump in diagnoses since 2013. The findings came from a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association report, “Early-Onset Dementia and Alzheimer’s Rates Grow for Younger Americans.”
Rebecca Kanable contributed to this story.
