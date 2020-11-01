More than 400 children dressed as Stormtroopers, Disney characters, dinos and more participated in drive-thru trick-or-treating at Schilberg Park on Saturday.
Milton Recreation Supervisor Lance Knudsen said event organizers prepared 400 candy bags and some extra and they were all handed out.
Vehicles drove through the parking lot and stopped at 15 tables for treats. When the candy supply ran low, vehicles were directed to stop at every other table.
The event was 1-2 p.m. and geared toward school-age in the Milton School District.
Candy, donated by Milton High School students, student organizations and others, was bagged ahead of time and distributed by coaches and club advisors. Milton Area Chamber of Commerce also had a table set up. Students had planned to hand out candy but it was announced Thursday that Milton High School would pivot to virtual learning until Nov. 13 and student activities were put on hold.
Figuring out how to make the event happen with physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic was a group effort, Knudsen said.
Among those weighing in on the decision were Mayor Anissa Welch, Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, MHS social studies teacher Jessica Mair, Director of Athletics and Activities Jeff Spiwak and Superintendent Rich Dahman, he said.
“It was rewarding to be able to give back to the community and provide a safe opportunity for trick-or-treating,” Knudsen said.
This was the third annual MHS activities trick or treat community event. Previous years, the event was held inside the high school.
What are the plans for next year?
“Hopefully, we can have it again inside and show off the new additions to our school,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.