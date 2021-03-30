Milton City Council Tuesday voted to look at two options for fire/EMS services: complete consolidation with the Janesville Fire Department or a standalone fire department that would not include Janesville or the town of Milton.
Currently, the town and city of Milton have 50-50 ownership of the Milton Fire Department.
The city council in recent past had not been presented with the option of a standalone department without the town.
City Administrator Al Hulick presented three options for fire and EMS services, but the council decided not to consider the option presented in June and December 2020 that factors in contributions from other municipalities.
“It’s not that we’re not interested in what the towns do or what Janesville does, but at the end of the day, the decision is the city of Milton’s, and the city of Milton’s alone to make,” said Hulick.
Ultimately, city of Milton voters will make the decision because all options presented Tuesday night will require the city of Milton to go to referendum.
“Janesville has told us that at the end of this year, they are done with the shared services agreement,” Hulick said. “Something has to change. We cannot stay the same.”
Robust conversations need to take place, he said.
“We need to continue to move forward,” Hulick said. “I believe it is our council’s opinion that we should chase solutions, not dollars.”
Earlier this month, the town of Milton along with the city of Milton expressed interest in negotiating with Janesville to completely consolidate the two departments, but town chairman Bryan Meyer said the town also is seeking to negotiate with other departments, possibly Edgerton.
The Milton City Council on March 16 voted to negotiate unilaterally with Janesville.
“We cannot as the city of Milton negotiate on behalf of other entities,” Hulick said.
If the town of Milton went another direction, he said, “the city of Milton residents needed some fire/EMS protection.”
If other are entities are interested, Hulick said they can negotiate with Janesville as well and the city of Milton would welcome that.
At the Joint Fire Commission meeting last week, the town commission members wanted to go into closed session to discuss union negotiations and changes to the intergovernmental agreement, the city commission members did not.
“There was a lot of uncertainty about where things were going: discussion of a union negotiation for a department that may not exist in six months, changes to the intergovernmental agreement that we weren’t even aware of,” Hulick said.
City council members expressed concern that the consolidation model would mean no ambulance in Milton, but instead a fire truck with advanced lifesaving equipment.
Council member Bill Wilson suggested there might be an option to an option (to include an ambulance).
“The city really does have to act somewhat independently regardless of the direction we go,” Wilson said. “We can’t go to referendum on the basis of hoping (other municipalities) will participate.”
