Two new faces with nearly 60 years of combined educational experience are set to join the Milton School Board.
Unofficial results from the April 7 election, which were released Monday, show retired teacher Mike Hoffman won 31.29% of the vote. Shelly Crull-Hanke, a middle school science teacher in the Beloit Turner School District, took second with 24.83%.
Candidate Dave Holterman and incumbent Karen Hall finished third and fourth, respectively.
Crull-Hanke plans to retire at the end of this school year after 28 years in education.
She said her election to the school board gives her an opportunity to continue helping area students.
“I’m really happy. I’m glad people got out to vote,” Crull-Hanke said. “There were more votes than I expected. … I’m happy to be able to take a seat on the board and make decisions for the district for the next three years.”
Hoffman spent 30 years teaching in the Milton School District. He said he is excited to continue serving students during his retirement.
“For me, it seems like a logical continuation of my dedication to education in this community,” he said. “Teaching is a lot about service, and being on
the board is very much about service. I’m deeply committed to the families, this community and education.
“I was pleased, appreciative of the support from the community and just am excited to get my hands dirty and start serving.”
With referendum projects well underway, Crull-Hanke said she can sense momentum in the district.
“Things are really changing quickly in Milton. I drove around the other day and couldn’t believe how many houses are going up in the city and around the area,” Crull-Hanke said. “I think that will be a big thing to keep an eye on is the residential growth of our district. It’s an exciting time for us.”
Both candidates said they are optimistic about the future and hope to bring value to their new positions.
“I’m a straightforward person,” Crull-Hanke said. “I say what I mean and mean what I say. I’m honest and open to hearing opinions from people and the community. I’m excited to look toward the future of Milton. We are a growing community; we are a growing school district, and I will be active on the board.”
