Rock County is seeking residents to serve on its Evidence-Based Decision Making Committee.
The committee is responsible for overseeing implementation of new research-based programming in Rock County’s justice system. The group's goals are to enhance public safety, promote fairness in the justice system and allocate resources effectively.
Programs being implemented or planned include pre-trial supervision, a diversion program for low-risk offenders, enhanced deferred prosecution and a program in which people with mental health needs voluntarily share their information with law enforcement to get better outcomes during their interactions with them.
Rock County is among eight counties statewide that are participating in this national effort, according to a county news release.
Appointees will be confirmed by the Rock County Board and serve an indeterminate time.
Those interested in serving should submit emails or letters detailing their interest and resumes outlining their experience by 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
Materials should be emailed to county board Chairwoman Kara Purviance at kara.purviance@co.rock.wi.us or mailed to the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545.
