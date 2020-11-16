Quarantine lasts a minimum of 14 days. If a household member is sick or if you start showing symptoms during quarantine, you may be at home for a longer period of time.
Isolation, which is done to separate people who are sick from people who are not sick, is for at least 10 days. The time can vary depending on symptoms and the time it takes to recover.
To prepare for being at home, you will want to have a two-week supply of the following items (or a plan for how you can have these items delivered to you with no contact):
1) Personal care products (such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)
2) Cleaning products (laundry and dish detergent, hand soap, and other cleaning and disinfecting products – CDC guidance can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/clean-disinfect/index.html)
3) Paper products (such as toilet paper, tissues, paper towels and paper plates/plastic silverware so you aren’t sharing eating utensils with non-sick household members)
4) Prescriptions
5) Over the counter cold and flu medications
6) Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer
7) Food – keep in mind that you may want things like broth or Gatorade for hydration when you have no appetite
8) Special supplies for pets, babies or household members with special needs
9) Activities to keep you from getting bored (crossword puzzles, coloring books, games, cards, crafts)
Other things to keep in mind:
• Know who you have been in contact with and how to reach them so you can let them know they have been exposed. (Close contact is anyone who you have been within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more starting 2 days before symptoms or positive test until the time you started your isolation.)
• Have a plan for how to isolate away from other family members. This should include a dedicated bedroom and bathroom if possible.
• Make plans to have someone care for children, pets, elderly or other household members with special needs in the event that you are not able to care for them.
• Cancel any appointments, home services, daycare or other services.
• If you live alone, make plans to have someone check in on you virtually.
