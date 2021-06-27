Aurora University

Parker Wilson has named the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Aurora University. Wilson is majoring in psychology

Bradley University

Ryan Cox of Milton was named to Bradley University’s Dean’s List for spring 2021. Cox is majoring in Marketing Global Supply Chain Management.

Carthage College

Rachael Thomas of Milton was named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Edgewood

Abbey Falk and Madalyn Olson of Milton have earned semester honors for the spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College.

Illinois Wesleyan

Logan Servin of Milton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Servin is a junior majoring in finance.

Madison College

Aubrey Sargent of Milton was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Madison College.

Aubrey received high honors (3.75 – 3.99 GPA).

Marquette University

Anna Quade of Milton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Quade is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Amanda Goff of Milton has been named to the dean’s list at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 spring quarter. Goff is working on a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

St. Norbert

Lauren Talabac of Janesville was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College.

University of Iowa

Claire Gransee of Milton was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

Gransee is majoring in communication studies in College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

UW-Eau Claire

The following students from Milton have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

Ashley Riesterer, College of Education & Human Sciences

Janel Trow, College of Education & Human Sciences

Atalissa Wells, College of Arts and Sciences

UW-Green Bay

The following undergraduate students from Milton received semester honors for spring 2021 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay:

Jasmine Brown, Semester High Honors

Marisa Campbell, Semester High Honors

Morgan Darr, Semester Honors

UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized the following Milton students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year:

Caroline Burki, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Molly Burki, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Annika Carter, School of Education, Dean’s List

Christine Gerbitz, School of Education, Dean’s List

Holly Gunnink, School of Education, Dean’s List

Libby Halma, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Andrew Hermanson, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List

Rae Johnson, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List

• Pa Chi Lee, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List

Nathanael Rolsma, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Catherine Vickerman, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List

Luke Wheeler, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

UW-Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Milton students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2021. They are:

Makenna Balch, sophomore, Honor Roll

Cosette Bergeron, senior, Dean’s List

Brent Firari, senior, Dean’s List

Alexa Matzke, sophomore, Honor Roll

Evan Whitehead, senior, Honor Roll

UW-Stevens Point

The following Milton students at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point were honored for attaining a high grade point average during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year:

Noah Brown, senior, Honors

Chloe Garber, sophomore, Honors

Lucas Hughes, sophomore, Highest Honors

Gerald Lipke, senior, High Honors

Miranda Solem, senior, High Honors

Ashley Wagner, junior, Highest Honors

UW-Stout

Milton resident Greyson Hammer, a sophomore working on a Bachelor of Science in Packaging, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Western Technical College

Eli Hillmann of Milton was named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term.

Wisconsin Lutheran

The following students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester:

Christina Choi of Janesville, a sophomore. Choi is a graduate of Milton High School.

Megan Kreier of Janesville, a junior. Kreier is a graduate of Milton High School.

Kaitlyn Shadoski of Janesville, a junior. Shadoski is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

