Aurora University
Parker Wilson has named the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Aurora University. Wilson is majoring in psychology
Bradley University
Ryan Cox of Milton was named to Bradley University’s Dean’s List for spring 2021. Cox is majoring in Marketing Global Supply Chain Management.
Carthage College
Rachael Thomas of Milton was named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Edgewood
Abbey Falk and Madalyn Olson of Milton have earned semester honors for the spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College.
Illinois Wesleyan
Logan Servin of Milton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Servin is a junior majoring in finance.
Madison College
Aubrey Sargent of Milton was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Madison College.
Aubrey received high honors (3.75 – 3.99 GPA).
Marquette University
Anna Quade of Milton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Quade is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Amanda Goff of Milton has been named to the dean’s list at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 spring quarter. Goff is working on a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
St. Norbert
Lauren Talabac of Janesville was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College.
University of Iowa
Claire Gransee of Milton was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Gransee is majoring in communication studies in College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
UW-Eau Claire
The following students from Milton have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
• Ashley Riesterer, College of Education & Human Sciences
• Janel Trow, College of Education & Human Sciences
• Atalissa Wells, College of Arts and Sciences
UW-Green Bay
The following undergraduate students from Milton received semester honors for spring 2021 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay:
• Jasmine Brown, Semester High Honors
• Marisa Campbell, Semester High Honors
• Morgan Darr, Semester Honors
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized the following Milton students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year:
• Caroline Burki, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
• Molly Burki, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
• Annika Carter, School of Education, Dean’s List
• Christine Gerbitz, School of Education, Dean’s List
• Holly Gunnink, School of Education, Dean’s List
• Libby Halma, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
• Andrew Hermanson, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List
• Rae Johnson, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List
• Pa Chi Lee, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List
• Nathanael Rolsma, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
• Catherine Vickerman, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List
• Luke Wheeler, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Milton students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2021. They are:
• Makenna Balch, sophomore, Honor Roll
• Cosette Bergeron, senior, Dean’s List
• Brent Firari, senior, Dean’s List
• Alexa Matzke, sophomore, Honor Roll
• Evan Whitehead, senior, Honor Roll
UW-Stevens Point
The following Milton students at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point were honored for attaining a high grade point average during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year:
• Noah Brown, senior, Honors
• Chloe Garber, sophomore, Honors
• Lucas Hughes, sophomore, Highest Honors
• Gerald Lipke, senior, High Honors
• Miranda Solem, senior, High Honors
• Ashley Wagner, junior, Highest Honors
UW-Stout
Milton resident Greyson Hammer, a sophomore working on a Bachelor of Science in Packaging, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Western Technical College
Eli Hillmann of Milton was named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term.
Wisconsin Lutheran
The following students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester:
• Christina Choi of Janesville, a sophomore. Choi is a graduate of Milton High School.
• Megan Kreier of Janesville, a junior. Kreier is a graduate of Milton High School.
• Kaitlyn Shadoski of Janesville, a junior. Shadoski is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.