The splash pad in Goodrich Park will be open this summer.
Typically, the splash pad is open Memorial Day to Labor Day. Depending on the weather, City of Milton Director of Public Works Howie Robinson said the city opens the splash pad earlier and keeps it open a little longer.
The Department of Public Works will turn on the water May 27 and if everything is in good order, the park will be open.
City Administrator Al Hulick noted in Phase 2 of the county’s reopening plan, splash pads are allowed to be open with a 50% capacity, social distancing and best business practices in place.
“The challenge would be any kind of enforcement, although the Rock County guidelines are not enforceable,” Hulick said.
“If we wanted to say, ‘Splash pad open at 50% capacity,’ there’s really no way to ever enforce that other than just hoping folks do the right thing.”
Hulick noted that situation already exists in city parks.
“It’s one of those kind of–difficult spots,” he said.
According to Hulick, neighboring communities in Rock County plan to open their aquatic facilities and most were even open last year.
The city’s Parks and Recreation committee discussed the splash pad but didn’t have a quorum. Members present expressed concern about 50% capacity, vaccination rates and wondered if the city should wait to open the splash park.
City council member Larry Laehn recommended signage with guidelines.
“I think that waiting for the vaccination rate might be a long wait,” Laehn said.
City council member Ryan Holbrook said the splash pad should open, just like the other parks.
City council member Lynda Clark suggested waiting a month, but others did not agree.
In other park news, the city council directed city staff to create an ordinance prohibiting dogs from being inside the fenced area at Central Park. The ordinance will be similar to the ordinance passed prohibiting dogs from the Milton Cemetery.
Laehn said, “I’m just going to encourage community residents not to push us into a corner as a community and as a government. If you’re not going to take care of yourself and regulate your own behavior, then unfortunately we end up writing ordinances and enforcing them…”
“For goodness sake, clean up after your animals and dogs shouldn’t be running free anyway, they’re to be on a leash unless they’re in the dog park, in an authorized area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.