Town of Harmony officials are trying to alert town residents that a decision needs to be made about who will provide fire/EMS services and that costs for service will increase no matter what is decided.
About 42% of taxpayers’ money in the Town of Harmony goes toward fire and EMS.
About 80% of the town of Harmony is covered by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department and about 20% is covered by the City of Janesville Fire Department.
For 2021 Milton and Milton Township Fire Department increased the contracted fee for the town of Harmony by $152,238. This is the first year that the fee was based on equalized value and the percentage of the town covered by the Milton Fire Department.
Last month, the town of Harmony (along with the towns of Janesville, La Prairie and Rock) received a letter from the Janesville Fire Department saying the city would be increasing fees it charges for fire, EMS, ambulance and related services. “The city knows that its taxpayers have been subsidizing the costs of the top-quality fire and EMS services that the Janesville Fire Department has been consistently providing to the towns…” According to the letter, the subsidy is $934,578.
According to the city, rates have been artificially held back since 2012. The letter states Janesville city staff believes it is appropriate and fiscally imperative to now reset charges based on equalized value, similar to what was done prior to 2012.
For 2021, the charge from Janesville was $59,637. For 2022, the anticipated charge is about $88,450.
Regardless of who provides the town fire/EMS services going forward, Town of Harmony President Jeff Klenz said: “We want our citizens to understand that the cost is going to go up. No matter what we do, taxes will be raised. We have no choice, by state law we have to provide fire and EMS service.”
Klenz is seeking the input of town residents.
Should the town of Harmony join with the towns of Milton, Lima and Johnstown and try to become part of the Edgerton fire district? Or, should the town of Harmony try to work with the city of Janesville?
Harmony Town Clerk Tim Tollefson encourages town residents to pay attention to the town website (townofharmony.com), town meetings and the multi-town meeting on Wednesday.
The towns of Harmony, Johnstown, Lima and Milton will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the future of fire services and EMS in the towns. The meeting will be held at the Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville. The meeting also is available by Zoom (instructions are on the Harmony town website).
The town boards may take action on:
• A possible intergovernmental agreement among the towns.
• A petition from each town to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
• Capital and operating expenses for building a new fire station in the town of Milton.
“Once we get all the figures and facts, then we want to present them to the town of Harmony voters,” Klenz said. “We’ll have a public meeting and we’ll try to explain the different options and answer questions.”
Joining with three other towns and becoming part of the Edgerton fire district would give each town one seat on the fire protection district board.
“We would have a say,” Klenz said. “I personally feel that that’s a wise thing to do but I’m open to whatever the citizens of Harmony want to do.”
He emphasized, “It’s going to be expensive no matter what route we take.”
The last time the town held a meeting of the electors, Nov. 9, 2020, only two people who were not town officials showed up, Tollefson said. Those present approved a $300,000 increase in the tax levy for fire and EMS services. The town’s four-year contract with the Milton Fire Department ended in 2020. The contract price in 2020 was $72,920. The contract price for a one-year contract (2021) was $225,158.
With a population of close to 2,600, the town could again increase the tax levy by having a meeting of the electors. With fewer than 3,000 people, the town would not need to go to referendum.
Klenz said the decision about fire/EMS service and the need for increased funding won’t be like the school referendums that can pass on the second or third attempt. “We don’t have that,” he said.
Tollefson explained that at the meeting of electors, there’s dollar number and then it’s yes or no.
“You won’t get to negotiate or come back next week and do another one,” he said, adding it’s a two-month process to get to the meeting of electors.
Without approval from the electors, Tollefson said the alternative would be to borrow the funding.
Klenz said, “We’re trying to be as open as we possibly can and inform the people and we’re requesting that they give us feedback because we have to make some very, very tough decisions and we want the people to be aware.
“I feel bad. I think people are going to be shocked when they finally realize what had to happen.”