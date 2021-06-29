The Milton City Council on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for Clasen Quality Chocolate of Madison.
The company specializing in chocolate and confectionery coatings plans to build a 390,000-square-foot facility west of County Highway M and north of Putman Parkway, creating a projected tax value of no less than $29 million.
The conditional use permit for the property zoned M-2 (manufacturing) allows a manufacturing plant for food products, buildings in excess of 100,000 square feet of gross floor area and buildings in excess of 50-feet in height (silos).
According to the project narrative from Excel Engineering in Fond du Lac, the project will be phased and the current phase includes:
• Putman road extension from the current dead end. The extension will be dedicated to the city post-construction.
• Public storm, water, and sanitary extension to the east. Sanitary and water will be extended beyond the future railroad tracks.
• Private driveway/road off east/northeast end of Putman road extension into Clasen property.
• Rail extension into Clasen property.
• Private utilities into Clasen property.
• Private stormwater.
“This is kind of Phase 1A of their development,” described City Administrator Al Hulick.
Clasen facility will include manufacturing space, warehouse space, rail shed, storage tanks and silos (for storage of sugar and oil), parking, truck maneuver and staging areas, and installation of public and private utilities.
Construction of the current phase is expected to start in July 2021 and be completed by December 2021.
Construction of the rail shed is currently planned for 2022. Construction of the initial phase of the large-scale production facility, parking, and truck maneuvering areas will follow.
The conditional use permit was approved Tuesday with contingencies, which Hulick said are similar to those that the city sees for almost every development, especially one of this size.
They include:
• Submit final site plans for future phase one buildings, parking lots and landscaping.
• Provide permits and approvals from regulatory agencies including but not limited to Wisconsin DNR (for sanitary sewer, water main, storm water and erosion control) and Department of Safety and Professional Services (building permit approvals prior to construction).
• Provide easement documentation for proposed and future rail, water, sewer and storm water utilities.
• Provide completed storm water maintenance agreement.
• Provide final plan drawings showing all roadway and infrastructure improvements.
Site plan documents were reviewed and approved by the city Plan Commission for the utility work, storm sewer areas, street installation, erosion control, site elevations for grading, building elevations, a certified survey map indicating property boundaries and a street landscaping plan (terrace trees).