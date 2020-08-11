Standing on Clear Lake Road in front of a flooded property near Grass Lake, State Rep. Don Vruwink said after area residents shared concerns with him over safety, he contacted the US Army Corps of Engineers, looking for solutions. Update: Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District Program Manager Jason Smith and Rock Island District Floodplain Management Services Program Coordinator Jim Homann, along with Vruwink and Town of Milton Board of Supervisors Chairman Bryan Meyer, toured the area in May. The Corps returned recommendations in June. Next steps require communication from a non-federal agency with whom the Corps can partner, Corps officials say.