After conducting a tour of flooded areas around Clear and Grass lakes in the town of Milton in May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended that the community explore two of its programs: the Floodplain Management Services Program and the Planning Assistance to States Program.
In a document titled “Site visit notes,” and an accompanying email sent to State Rep. Don Vruwink and Town of Milton Board of Supervisors Chairman Bryan Meyer in June, Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District Program Manager Jason Smith and Rock Island District Floodplain Management Services Program Coordinator Jim Homann, after touring several flooded areas along Clear Lake Road and a portion of State Highway 59 between Milton and Newville, concluded: “at this time … no recommended action” to address conditions of high water along State Highway 59 and Lakeland Campgrounds on Clear Lake.
The notes recommended that local officials continue to work with the Army Corps of Engineers through its Floodplain Management Services Program, which, as stated within the Corps’ program literature, “provides (a) full range of technical services and planning guidance needed to support effective floodplain management.”
Services are provided to state, regional and local governments at no cost, the literature states. Requests for assistance must meet program qualifications, undergo a selection process, and federal funding must be available to complete the request, Smith said in a follow-up interview by phone.
A second option, the Planning Assistance to States program, requires a partnership agreement with a non-federal governmental agency and is financed through a 50-50 cost-sharing mechanism, Homann said in a recent telephone interview.
The program helps non-federal agencies with which it partners “in the preparation of comprehensive plans for water and related land resources,” according to program literature.
Communication from a non-federal entity such as the town of Milton is required before further Army Corps involvement can continue — with that entity defining the scope of the technical project it would like to explore — at which time a more defined pathway forward can be created using Army Corps programs, Homann said.
Technical analysis — which could take the form of a hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, and mapping for inundation levels — costs and timelines are determined by the proposed scope of the project, Homann said. Once a partnership is formed, technical studies are typically completed by the Corps in one to two years, he said.
Analyses are provided as a planning assistance tool, looking at the feasibility of potential recommendations. They are tools to help the community identify steps it might take to mitigate conditions of high water, Homann said.
A call for collaboration
After receiving the site notes in June, Vruwink said he hand-delivered copies to Meyer and several Clear Lake homeowners.
In a follow-up interview, Vruwink said after talking with Director and Lakes Outreach Specialist with the Extension Lakes at UW-Stevens Point Eric Olson, he had developed an understanding that climate change may be playing a role in water level rise in Milton and other parts of the state.
Vruwink said he had also spoken with Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson about flooding along portions of Highway 59. In their discussions, Vruwink said, Thompson expressed interest in learning about collaborative efforts made by local agencies to produce a hydrology study in the area.
Further, Vruwink said, he believed potential avenues for funding to help homeowners mitigate flood damage could be identified through grant-based opportunities facilitated through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but, he said, both state agencies, the DNR and DOT, would require a study to help determine why water levels in the area are rising.
“The state has a stake in the hydrology study because of (highway) 59,” Vruwink said.
He hoped a collaborative effort to fund a study might form between the state, town of Milton and the local lake association, he said.
Vruwink said that while Thompson expressed interest in planning for the future of Highway 59 and potential concerns with rising water levels, he believed next steps in the process would need to be initiated by local entities.
Statewide problem
Looking at the broader picture, Olson said: “It is difficult to find a specific event and say that it has a direct connection with climate change. But you can ask: What are the correlations?"
Climate forecasters say the Midwest will get wetter. Increased precipitation in the Midwest is a contributor, he said.
“Parts of the planet will get dryer while other parts will get wetter. The Great Lakes region is an area that gets wetter due to a warmer atmosphere that gets more rain and delivers water not only to one place in Wisconsin. The issue is not hyper-localized. They are having the same types of problems in Dane County, Waushara County, Bayfield County, and Portage County. These counties also have lakes with high-water levels. This isn’t just a Southeast Wisconsin problem. The lakes that are most impacted have no natural outlet. They are groundwater fed. They are what we call a perched lake, meaning they sit on top of the landscape and have groundwater coming in and out,” Olson said.
Looking at Clear and Grass lakes, he said, he suspected that the groundwater in the area was “working its way toward the Rock River and it pops up in these kettle lakes on its way.”
Areas also go through wet and dry cycles, he said. Several years ago, in Waushara County, he said, residents were concerned about low water levels.
“They had lakes that were drying up. Ten years later, it’s wet again,” he said.
Within some cycles, he said, “the highs keep getting higher and the lows never get quite as low, so you can expect things to just get higher and higher.
“With these kinds of conditions, there is no real easy course out of it.”
Pumping systems have been used to move water from flooded lakes into rivers, but he said, “in some cases, the volume of water coming through the groundwater system simply overwhelms that system.
“We build things on the landscape with a very short memory of what goes on in nature. We look at one year, five years or one human generation.”
The ordinary high water mark is used as a benchmark, he said, but it, too, has natural variations.
“It goes up and down quite a bit. In nature, the cycle could be hundreds to thousands of years,” he said.
Olson suggested analysis of the area might look at the broader Rock River watershed.
“The lakes you are talking about are not very far from Lake Koshkonong, and as I said before, the ground water is moving towards the Rock River. The question that might be asked is: Does the elevation of Lake Koshkonong have any impact on these water bodies?”
While humans are not in a position to immediately counter effects from climate change, he said, water levels on Koshkonong are managed by humans through the operation of the Indianford Dam.
Olson asked: “What if it turned out that 4 inches of elevation change on Lake Koshkonong backs up the whole region? What would it take to modify that?”
“This isn’t happening in isolation. It is happening all across the state of Wisconsin. Why not try to connect with others on a statewide scale to find a statewide solution?”
