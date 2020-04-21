The WBCA All Star Game has been postponed due to concerns with COVID-19.
The games were originally slated for June 19 and 20, but have been moved to Aug. 5 and 6. Milton senior Abbie Campion was selected to the girls team.
The WBCA is still raising funds for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) for the game. Donations can be made in an all-star’s name at wisbca.org.
Milton head coach Stacy Skemp and assistant coach Jeremy Jensen were also selected to the game.
Campion and the Division 2 South All Stars are scheduled to play Wednesday, Aug. 5, at JustAGame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells at 2:15 p.m.
