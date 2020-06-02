Can you describe why this change was needed?
Policy 5120 requires that “The Board shall determine annually the school attendance areas of the District and shall expect the students within each area to attend the school so designated.” To meet the terms of this policy, the School Board approved the attendance area boundaries for the 2020-2021 school year. At the same meeting, our Administration team shared a new Administrative Guideline that they developed to address long-standing concerns with our current system of assigning students to schools. These concerns included inconsistent and inequitable assignment of students to schools, numerous transfer buses, and lengthy bus rides for many students.
Can you describe the change that is taking place?
In the previous system, students who live in one school’s attendance area were able to choose to attend a school outside of their area. This created a system with the concerns listed in the previous question. That system was not equitable or sustainable: it kept a student who lived closer to a school from attending that school because a place was taken up by a student who lived across the district. The new system has clearly defined attendance areas for each of our four elementary schools. Starting this fall, students will attend the school in their attendance area, with only limited exceptions for specific academic programs that are not offered at all schools or to balance class sizes.
What will be the positive outcomes for students?
By having consistent, clearly-defined attendance areas, there will be a more equitable system for assigning students to schools. Students will be able to attend their neighborhood school and neighborhoods will be assigned to the same school. There will also be a much more efficient and safe transportation system, with many fewer transfer buses and shorter overall bus ride times. Students who have been riding transfer buses will have more instructional time and classrooms will have fewer disruptions from students entering after class has begun.
Will before and after school care be available at each elementary school?
The YMCA offers wrap-around care during regularly scheduled school days at Harmony and Consolidated. The Parker Community YMCA will be offering wrap-around care at Milton East and Milton West beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Why don’t we allow students to stay in their current school through the end of third grade, if they provide their own transportation?
Allowing students to attend outside their attendance area for their 3rd grade year would have resulted in siblings being placed in different schools, which we try to avoid whenever possible. Allowing choice to families who are able to provide their own transportation would create an equity issue, as not all families have an equal opportunity to provide transportation.
Maintaining school choice for some would also not address the concern from a previous question, where a student who lived closer to a school was kept from attending that school because a place was taken up by a student who lived across the district.
What is meant by a more efficient transportation system?
In the old system, there were up to 18 transfer buses needed each day, running between our elementary schools. There are also lengthy bus ride times for many students across the district. The new procedures will limit the transfers to only those students who are assigned to a school for a specific academic program. It will decrease the bus ride times on many routes for students by 10-15 minutes. We are anticipating that we will be able to reduce the need for 2-4 bus routes daily. The financial savings from these changes can be better used to meet the needs of all students.
How are you planning on supporting students with emotional/social challenges of this change?
Supporting students’ social and emotional needs is based on a strong partnership with parents, student services, teachers and administration. Our highly-skilled student support teams are planning for the support of students for the start of the school year. With the information that we know about students, principals will work together with student services, classroom teachers and parents. Plans will be made prior to the start of the year, as well as the year progresses, to support students making connections with new friends and new teachers.
Will the curriculum be the same at my child’s new school?
The four elementary schools follow the same grade-level curriculum in all subject areas as well as use the scope and sequence to stay consistent with pacing.
Who will make the school and classroom assignments?
The three 4K-3 principals will assign students in their attendance area to classrooms. They will also assign students to any special programs that are unique to an individual school and balance class sizes. The three principals will contact all families who will change schools.
