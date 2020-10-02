CrossFit 868, located at 525 College St., is celebrating 10 years.
The Milton Courier talked to owner and instructor Katie Stockman about the many changes that have taken place during this time.
You brought CrossFit to Milton. At one time, briefly, there was another box (gym) in town, but really you brought CrossFit to Milton. Initially the box was not an official CrossFit gym is that correct? If yes, when did you officially become a CrossFit box?
Stockman: Yes, there was another CrossFit that came before we were affiliated. We did a competition with them. It was fun but didn’t work for them to stay in town. We affiliated shortly after they closed in 2014.
Why CrossFit? Why not something else?
Stockman: We loved CrossFit and the community feel from the first official class we attended at one of the first CrossFit gyms in the Midwest: CrossFit Milwaukee. Visiting that gym was what made us decide CrossFit is for sure what we wanted to do.
The box itself in Milton has undergone transformation. There have been tons of changes but describe some of the biggest changes to the physical space.
Stockman: We have definitely come a long way. From white walls and very little equipment to two paint jobs and thousands of dollars of new, fun objects and machines and weights from dumbbells to kettlebells, medicine balls, bikes and rowers, boxes to pegboard. We first could accommodate four to six in a class. Now we can accommodate eight to 12 comfortably.
CrossFit 868 expanded with a location in Janesville. What year was that? And can you tell us maybe that the key differences are between 608 and 868?
Stockman: In 2014 we opened CrossFit 608 and actually just told it in October last year. I still consider it our sister gym and coach there two nights a week. The biggest difference is probably age. Their average age is 30. Ours is 35-40 so we do things a little differently to accommodate older, more mature athletes. It’s also a much larger space for a bigger city.
Finish this statement: CrossFit is more than a workout it’s a _______.
Stockman: Community. There’s much more to our small gym than workouts. We make it fun and support each other.
In addition to the traditional CrossFit classes, you offer a strength and conditioning classes? For what ages? What can you tell us about those classes?
Stockman: Since 2015, we’ve added strength and conditioning classes for kids. The age breakup for the different classes is 8 to 11 and 12-17. I make workouts and games to fit their maturity levels. We work on strength and cardio, of course, but also balance, agility, explosiveness and some sport-specific movements.
2020 has been quite a year for everyone. What impact did COVID-19 have on CrossFit? Did you go virtual for a while?
Stockman: We did go virtual for about six weeks during the governor's "Safer at Home" order. I lent out equipment to members and did two Facebook Live classes a day so people could still have that group/community feel. Ultimately, I think it made us all appreciate each other more. Now we don’t take for granted being able to get together as a community.
As you look back on 10 years, what makes you most proud?
Stockman: I am most proud of the impact the gym has had on Milton’s community. We’ve assisted and participated with fun runs and community activities to encourage health, wellness and activity. I love getting to see people getting out being active and getting healthier as well as having fun. Also watching families from the gym pass the love of fitness to their kids and other family.
What are some of your favorite motivational quotes?
Stockman:
“Don’t wish it was easier, wish you were better.” – Unknown.
“Stronger people are harder to kill and more useful in general.” – Mark Rippetoe
“Leave your ego at the door.” – Unknown.
We have used all of these since Day 1. We really want to encourage all to be healthier and more capable of a productive and fulfilling life.
My new favorite quote is “CrossFit isn’t for everyone, but everyone can do CrossFit.” – Unknown.
What’s next for CrossFit 868?
Stockman: Going forward, I look forward to continuing building meaningful relationships with our clients and community, expanding to a bigger space possibly, eventually. I would like to continue to grow and be better and smarter the next 10 years of business and see how endless the possibilities can be. I’d like to see how healthy we can get people in Milton.
