Milton Senior Living, 600 W. Sunset Drive, has achieved Diamond Accreditation in Wisconsin Assisted Living Association’s quality improvement program.
According to a WALA news release, the Diamond Program recognizes quality in an assisted living community that is multifaceted.
“Creating a quality assisted living community is done through implementing systems that support care and enrichment for residents and staff,” the news release states. “This ensures that quality improvement work should be an ongoing process that continues after accreditation.”
Milton Senior Living is owned and operated by Great Lakes Senior Living and has been participating in the Diamond Program since 2016.
According to the news release, this residential care apartment complex (RCAC) community has demonstrated success in working with quality improvement initiatives including employee retention and customer service.
Diamond Accreditation represents the culmination of a year-long journey for the leadership team at Great Lakes Senior Living, which can now say all of its current locations (including Beloit and Waterford) have been accredited through the Diamond Accreditation Program.
Milton Senior Living completed its accreditation on Dec. 7, with a presentation highlighting their continuous quality improvement program and related projects they have worked on since joining the Diamond Accreditation Program.
The WALA news release states: “Achieving the status of accreditation with the Diamond Program is a reflection of the dedication and commitment the team at Milton Senior Living has in ensuring the highest quality of care to the residents they serve.
“In addition, this group, led by Executive Director Jacqueline Davila, exemplifies the practical implementation of person-centered care and employee engagement.”
