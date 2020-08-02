The Milton Junction Pub Raptors on Saturday, Aug, 1, continued a streak of playing sold baseball with a tense, ninth-inning 6-5 win at Watertown to mark their third consecutive Rock River League victory.
The Raptors had a great opportunity to build on that momentum with a game in Ashippun Sunday, Aug. 2, but instead turned in one of their worst performances in recent memory with a stunning, 13-5 loss to the Mudcats.
The weekend split left the Raptors with a 3-2 record in the RRL South Division with two more league games coming this weekend, Friday, Aug. 7, at Johnson Creek at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Farmington.
“After playing a great game Saturday in Watertown, our performance in Ashippun was such a disappointment because we could have come out of the weekend in sole possession of second place,” Raptors manager Doug Welch said. “That’s to say nothing about how godawful we played Sunday.
“It was one of the most ham-fisted games I’ve ever been a part of,” Welch said of Sunday’s game which counted a combined 28 walks and 10 errors between the Raptors and Mudcats.
Saturday’s win at Watertown was more indicative of how the Raptors had been playing in recent weeks, including a big win at Clyman. The Raptors got off to a 2-0 lead against Watertown’s Tyler Tietz, one of the league’s finest young pitchers.
Raptor shortstop Kevin Raisbeck led off the game with a ringing double to left and the scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch. Josh Shere added an RBI double in the third, scoring Dave Sagitis from first base.
Still, the Raoptors couldn’t avoid a big Cardinal inning when Watertown scored four times in the third, aided by a Raptor error. Sam McCann got the start and pitched five solid innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.
McCann left the game with the lead after the Raptors plated three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Jeff Jacobson singled and with two outs Scott Steinke walked and Sagitis singled to load the bases. Raisbeck then ripped a sharp liner up the right-center gap to clear the bases with a triple.
Drew Freitag came on in the bottom of the sixth but was bitten by a lead-off walk that eventually scored to tie the contest. Freitag pitched out of a jam in the seventh inning and posted a flawless eighth.
The Raptors broke through with a run in the ninth to give Freitag a lead. With one out Freitag juiced a double to left and with two outs, Luke Malmanger pulled a rocket past the Cardinal third baseman and into the left-field corner for an RBI double.
Watertown put its lead-off man on base in the bottom of the ninth on an infield error. But the door was shut quickly when, one out later, Freitag induced a grounder to Raisbeck who ended the game by turning a slick double play.
“That was a pretty good game and had a bunch of tense moments,” Welch said. “We had some big hits, made some key plays and pitched well. Its just too bad we couldn’t follow up on Sunday.
“But if we get a couple of wins this weekend we’ll be back to sitting in good shape,” Welch added. “Friday’s going to be a fun one up in Creek.”
