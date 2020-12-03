What is the city looking to do?

What is TIF?

Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) is a special funding tool available to local municipalities that spurs economic development which otherwise would not occur.

When a Tax Increment District (TID) is created property owners within the district continue to pay the same property tax rates as those outside the district.

The difference is that tax collections, over and above the “base value” are placed into a special fund that is used to pay for project costs.

Once all costs incurred by the creation of the TID are recouped by the additional tax “increment” created the TID is closed and the additional property taxes created are shared by all taxing entities.

SOURCE: City of Milton TIF Policy and Application