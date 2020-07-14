The School District of Milton has announced Jeff Spiwak will join the district as the new Athletic Director.
“We are very glad to bring Jeff on board,” Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said. ”Jeff brings energy and excitement to this role that will only add to what has been a successful program.”
When asked to comment on his recent hiring, Spiwak’s enthusiasm was readily apparent.
“The reputation of the district and community precedes itself,” he stated. “ I cannot wait to hit the ground running in service to our kids and community in building on the great traditions already established at Milton High School.”
Spiwak brings extensive experience in education, and as an athletic director to his position with Milton. Prior to joining the team at Milton, Spiwak served as Associate Principal/Dean of Students/Athletic Director at Clinton High School.
He also coached the football team while at Clinton.
According to Spiwak, joining the School District of Milton will allow him to more fully focus on his passion for high school athletics. Spiwak wanted to express his gratitude for his time in Clinton. He was honored to have spent his time there and will treasure his time there and the relationships he developed.
“I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity ahead at Milton High School and within the community of Milton,” he continued. “The pride in this community is evident; the recent passing of the facilities referendum is a reflection of value and expectation placed on our extracurricular programming.”
The Board of Education officially approved Spiwak’s contract during their regularly scheduled board meeting on July 13. He will begin in his new position Monday, July 20.
