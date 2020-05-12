Nancy J. Peterson, (Musky) 64, of Milton, WI, died at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Nancy was born on Feb. 28, 1956 to the late Sam and Fern (Swartout) Peterson. She graduated in 1974 from Edgerton High School. She worked for many years at Rock County Social Services. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.