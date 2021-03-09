The Gathering Place is featured in the February/March 2021 issue of “Our Wisconsin.”
Milton resident Mari Anne Warren is the magazine’s Rock County field editor and wrote the article titled “Not the Retiring Type: Fishing club members hit the ice to improve lake life.” Milton School District resident Judy Janke took the photos that accompanied the article.
The article begins, “It’s common to see a ‘Gone Fishing’ sign hanging on a newly retired fellow’s home. It’s a sign that relaxation is his new normal.”
“A group of retired men in Milton take the ‘Gone Fishing ‘ adage to another level.”
The article then describes how the fishing club at The Gathering Place works to create a better place for fish in three Rock County lakes and for anglers who enjoy fishing.
