'Not the Retiring Type'

The Gathering Place is featured in the February/March "Our Wisconsin."

The Gathering Place is featured in the February/March 2021 issue of “Our Wisconsin.”

Milton resident Mari Anne Warren is the magazine’s Rock County field editor and wrote the article titled “Not the Retiring Type: Fishing club members hit the ice to improve lake life.” Milton School District resident Judy Janke took the photos that accompanied the article.

The article begins, “It’s common to see a ‘Gone Fishing’ sign hanging on a newly retired fellow’s home. It’s a sign that relaxation is his new normal.”

“A group of retired men in Milton take the ‘Gone Fishing ‘ adage to another level.”

The article then describes how the fishing club at The Gathering Place works to create a better place for fish in three Rock County lakes and for anglers who enjoy fishing.

Load comments