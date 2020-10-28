Important election dates:

Friday, Oct. 30: Last day for military and indefinitely confined voters to request an absentee ballot by mail (online, email, or fax is only available to military voters); Last day for voter registration (city hall will remain open until 5 p.m.), and last day for in-person absentee voting.

Monday, Nov. 2: No voter registration or absentee voting. Voter registration resumes at the polls on Election Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: General/Presidential Election, polls open 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. in order to be counted.