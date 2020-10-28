Vote Nov. 3, 2020

Important election dates:

Friday, Oct. 30: Last day for military and indefinitely confined voters to request an absentee ballot by mail (online, email, or fax is only available to military voters); Last day for voter registration (city hall will remain open until 5 p.m.), and last day for in-person absentee voting.

Monday, Nov. 2: No voter registration or absentee voting. Voter registration resumes at the polls on Election Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: General/Presidential Election, polls open 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. in order to be counted.

As Election Day, Nov. 3, draws near, Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder said that while she is expecting a “record turnout,” she also said: “I am very ready for Election Day and I don’t have any concerns. 

“Considering the high number of absentees, I think there will be fewer voters at the polling place than the number I would normally expect for a presidential election. I don't expect there will be a line when the polls close at 8 p.m.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, Schroeder said the city of Milton has 4,175 eligible voters, of which 3,717 are registered. 

As of Wednesday, 1,905 absentee ballots had been requested and 1,676 had been returned. 

When asked how long ballot counting might take on Election Day, Schroeder said: “I have never experienced this number of absentees before, so I'm reluctant to predict how long it will take for us to process them.”

 “I won't be surprised if it is a late night,” she added.

Offering final Election Day tips for the public, she said social distancing will be in practice at the polling place, which may translate into some waiting time. 

She asked those with absentee ballots to fill them out and return them to City Hall as soon as possible, noting that there is no need to wait until Election Day. 

She reminded voters to bring a photo ID on Election Day. 

 

