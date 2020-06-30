The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on June 23:
Interest on property tax due after April 1, 2020 waived
Council approved waiving interest on property tax payment installments due on or after April 1, 2020.
In a memo to council, Finance Director Dan Nelson wrote that in April Wisconsin Act 185 was signed by Gov. Tony Evers, allowing municipalities, in conjunction with county governments, to delay the due date of the July 31, 2020, property tax payment, provided the property owner was not delinquent as of April 1.
The county was planning to mail payment reminders to those who still owe on their property taxes last week, Nelson wrote.
As of June 16, Milton had 505 parcels that qualify for the extension made from July 31 to Oct. 1, he wrote.
Under “important aspects,” Nelson wrote:
• If a parcel was not current with its 2019 tax bill (mailed in December), as of April 1, they will continue to accrue interest and penalties.
• Any delinquent amounts after Oct. 1 will begin to accrue interest and penalties starting on that date.
• The first installment of the 2020 tax bills (mailed in December 2020), will still be due on Jan. 31.
• Those waiting until Oct. 1 to make a second payment will have another payment due Jan. 31, 2021.
• Property owners can make partial payments anytime between now and Oct. 1 on their 2019 tax bill by mail or online with the Rock County treasurer.
Donation to repair library parking lot wall accepted
Council accepted with gratitude a donation of limestone material needed to replace materials in an existing wall along Davis Street north of the Milton Public Library. Frank Silha and Sons Excavating made the donation, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
In a memo to council, Hulick wrote: “The value of this donation could equate to several thousand dollars based on the actual tonnage of rock required to replace the failing wall.”
Work on the wall is expected to begin within the next few weeks, Hulick wrote.
Compliance Maintenance Annual Report approved
Council approved the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR), which, according to a memo to council from Director of Public Works Howard Robinson, is required annually by the Department of Natural Resources. The report and council approval are both steps in a process used to monitor the operation of the wastewater treatment plant, Robinson wrote. On a 4-point scale, the Milton treatment plant received a 4, he wrote.
“We are in the voluntary range for improvements and we have an ‘A’ rating,” he wrote.
Liquor licenses approved
Class A, B and C alcohol licenses for 2020-2021 were approved for some 14 businesses and organizations. The licensing period runs between July 1 and June 30, according to a memo to council from city clerk Leanne Schroeder. License applicants underwent background checks performed by the Milton police department, municipal court clerk and the city clerk. Two establishments did not renew licenses, the memo stated. They are Bunker’s Bar and Grill and Rockie’s Pizza & Subs. Schroeder noted in the memo that Bunker’s Bar and Grill is “in the process of being sold to new owners.” The new owner is expected to apply for a Class B license. Rocky Thipphayoth, the owner of Rockie’s Pizza, did not provide an explanation for nonrenewal, Schroeder wrote.
Cigarette and tobacco licenses approved
Council approved applications made by seven vendors within the city of Milton for tobacco and cigarette licenses. Licenses for 2020-2021 are approved for a period beginning July 1 and ending June 30. The city clerk reviewed applications, Schroeder wrote in a memo to council.
