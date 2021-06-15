There are things that go on behind the scenes at a newspaper that we don’t talk about.
When the Milton Courier had a building on Vernal Avenue, whoever became the editor also became a landlord or the go-between going between the building owner (the newspaper owner when the newspaper was there) and the upstairs tenant.
Not everyone knew someone lived above the Milton Courier and that someone for many years was Bette McNamara.
While many community members stopped in the old newspaper office, only a relatively few customers who also happened to be among the many friends of Bette, saw the upstairs. The contrast between the upstairs and downstairs was not unlike Downton Abbey. Bette took great pride decorating the upstairs apartment unlike the Milton College students before her. Like Bette herself, her apartment had style and flair. I myself was not in the apartment more than few times but knew it enough to know the difference between upstairs and downstairs was unbelievable.
We should have made a TV show about what it was like to have someone living above us while we worked and what it was like to live above a newspaper.
I don’t know what Bette observed or heard living above the newspaper. In her later years, her hearing was not what it once had been.
During the day, we’d hear a loud THUD and wonder what she had dropped. “Bette’s bowling.” We’d hear the beeping of her chair lift, sometimes even when she herself was not in the chair or at home. When we didn’t hear her, we worried about her.
As the old Wednesday morning press deadline neared, I could hear “The Price is ‘Wrong.’” When I heard that wrong-answer buzzer, I knew the paper better be done soon.
Only Bette, maybe her daughters and the cats at the Courier knew how late I worked before deadline day. And, there was the time I mistakenly emailed Police Chief Scott Marquardt saying, and I’m not kidding, “I’m leaving now in case something happens to me.” How tired does a person have to be to message the police chief instead of the managing editor?
With Bette living above the Courier, I felt I wasn’t alone even when it was just me. Often she would be up late watching TV.
One of the best Bette stories is “When Bette forgot her phone.” Her daughter called and asked us to tell Bette that her lost phone had been found somewhere she had been earlier that day. At the time, the Daily Jefferson County Union sports editor was helping out in Milton. Before he left for the night, he asked if he could do anything else. I said, “Yes, can you get a message to Bette?” He went upstairs, knocked loudly and probably yelled several times. He then entered the apartment. As he tells the story, there were no lights on, so he turned on the flashlight on his phone and walked through the apartment toward the light of Bette’s TV and gave her the message. How neither of them scared one another or didn’t scream, I don’t know. (It was that night that I realized the sports guys will do anything to help.)
There are many Bette stories. Most have to do more with the 1800s building than Bette herself. It was not unusual for us to smell vinegar. Bette loved using and occasionally spilling vinegar. And, she taught us some of the many uses of vinegar.
Problems that couldn’t be remedied with vinegar could be made better with good food. Bette had a bumper sticker on her car from Penzeys that said, “Love People, Cook Them Tasty Food.”
From time to time, we’d smell glorious smells of cooking. During a memorial Mass for Bette at St. Mary on Friday, Father James McEnery mentioned she’d cook for two days then bring him a pan of food that served 12. She’d bring bars and desserts down to the Courier, which were always good, always something I myself had never made, primarily because it wasn’t from a box mix.
Father McEnery said something like Bette didn’t have an easy life but she accepted the cards she was dealt. My metaphor for Bette would be the flowers (moss rose) that she was able to grow in the cracks of the blacktop. I didn’t even know that was possible. I noticed them while watering her flowers, which, if I was being honest, I would say I did not enjoy. I might have even suggested to her adult kids that they buy their mother artificial flowers. The response to my bold suggestion was that artificial flowers would not be a good reflection of their mother. Touché.
Bette has a lot of adult kids and some of them have their own kids and so on. If someone would have told me they were related to her I’m not sure I would have questioned them. Often I would get the daughters confused. (Don’t tell them.) One always liked to remind me that she was the nice one. The McNamaras easily forgot I was not part of the family and, I guess, so did I.
My friends and family who heard me talk about work also heard about “Bette who lives above the Courier.” She was a character. She was larger than life and seeing her flower-patterned urn at her memorial service, I was inspired to write a few words about her, something she didn’t agree to while living and something I didn’t overly pursue.
Sometimes stories just write themselves.
"Strolling," the name of this column is a reference to me walking and thinking about Milton, with Babs, the retired Courier cat, in her cat stroller.