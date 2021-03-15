FFA_logo

Milton High School FFA student leaders and Rock County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program will host a scavenger hunt in Milton March 20 to April 5.

“Farmers Grow; Food brings everyone to the table” Virtual Scavenger Hunt highlights the importance of Wisconsin agriculture.

The free event will focus on Wisconsin’s top 24 agricultural commodities.

Scavenger hunt clues will be launched at 3 p.m. Friday. Participants are encouraged to find all the sites. As of Monday, there were 14.

Take a selfie at each site and post to the Milton FF or Rock County Farm Bureau Facebook page.

To learn more about the event visit the Milton High School FFA Facebook Page and Rock County Farm Bureau Facebook Page .

Load comments