In addition to the TIF development agreement and the sale of land (execution of closing documents and warranty deed for the sale of land) to Clasen Quality Chocolate the following actions took place Dec. 17.
In a virtual common council, the city council, as recommended by the Plan Commission, approved:
• Annexation of 115 acres in the town of Milton into the city of Milton. An annexation petitions were submitted by William R. and Jacqueline F. McNall Revocable Trust (64.76 acres) and Van Horn Living Trust (50 acres).
• A two-lot certified survey map along County Trunk Highway M and Putman Parkway. The city will be subdividing land to create a 8.10-acre development parcel north and adjoining Putman Parkway (Lot 2). The lot will be sold to a developer who intends to develop the site with a 56,250 sf building. A portion of Lot 1 will be utilized for stormwater purposes pending CQC development.
• A one-lot certified survey map along east of County Trunk M and south of Putnam Parkway. The land is owned by Belardi Family Investments. The city intends to purchase this land after all contingencies are met for the CQC development.
The city also approved:
• Plans to amend TIF District 6 and create TIF District 11.The Plan Commission approved these plans Dec. 3. On Dec. 18 the Joint Review Board approved the new TIF District and the amended TIF District.
• A permanent rail spur easement agreement along Putman Parkway on land currently owned by Belardi Family Investments, LLC. The easement will provide for a rail spur to be constructed from the existing spur west of Putnam Parkway and traveling east to the site to be developed by CQC. The easement will be recorded after contingencies are met for the purchase of land necessary to accommodate the Clasen Quality Chocolate Inc. development. It is still the city’s intention to purchase a portion of land owned by Belardi Family Investments, east of CTH M. However, the easement document must be secured in order for a contingency to be satisfied as part of the Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc. development plans.
• Authorized the issuance and sale of $1.65 million taxable general obligation promissory notes. At the Oct. 20 council meeting, the council authorized the purchase of about 55 acres of land from Belardi, which contained a financing contingency. On Nov. 4, staff provided financing proposals, and the most cost effective proposal was two separate notes with First Community and Bank of Milton with an interest rate of 2.25% and the ability to prepay amounts at any time.
