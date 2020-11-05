United Way Blackhawk Region (UWBR) is now accepting Admission Eligibility applications for health and human service programs that are new to its investment process or those who have not received an investment in the last two grant cycles and have been in operation for a minimum of three years. Admission Eligibility forms should be submitted via email before 4 p.m. on November 13. Late Admission Eligibility forms will not be accepted.
Nonprofit organizations seeking consideration of their programs for United Way’s highly competitive community grants should have the ability to provide measurable outcomes; address specific health and human service needs; align with United Way’s mission and impact areas of health, education and financial stability; provide program services in Rock County, Wis., and/or Northern Winnebago County, Ill.; demonstrate a need for United Way funds; and be fiscally responsible and efficient in administration and operation while avoiding duplication of services.
The 2021-2023 investment cycle is a 24-month period beginning July 2021 and ending in June 2023. United Way Blackhawk Region’s investment priorities are evolving and therefore may change from one grant cycle to the next. An award in one cycle does not guarantee any future awards.
Interested organizations seeking grant consideration for programs not currently funded by United Way Blackhawk Region should complete the Admission Eligibility form at liveunitedbr.org/grants. Acceptance of an Admission Eligibility form does not guarantee funding but may allow the applicant to progress to the formal application process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.