Virtual meeting

The Oct. 20, 2020, Milton city council meeting took place via Zoom. From left to right and top to bottom are the following people. Top row, from left: city council member Bill Wilson, Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman, Library Director Ashlee Kunkel, council member Ryan Holbrook. Second row, from left: City Engineer Mark Langer, council member Theresa Rusch, Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson and City Attorney Mark Schroeder. Third row: council member Larry Laehn, City Administrator Al Hulick, Police Chief Scott Marquardt and Mayor Anissa Welch. Bottom row: city council member Lynda Clark, city council member Devin Elliott and Public Works Director Howard Robinson. During the past year, some meeting participants have used backgrounds from “Parks and Rec” (Cushman) and “Seinfeld” (Hulick).

April marks the year anniversary of virtual city council meetings.

The last regular in-person meeting at city hall was March 3, 2020. The March 17,2020, meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meetings since then have taken place virtually (using Zoom or by teleconference), then shared on the City of Milton, Wisconsin YouTube Channel.

The business of city government kept going.

The city of Milton, as an organization, and the council recognize that the pandemic hit everybody differently, said City Administrator Al Hulick. He provided a presentation during the March 2 virtual city council meeting and the 2020 City of Milton Year in Review is listed under Community Videos on the City of Milton, Wisconsin YouTube channel.

“It didn’t care who you were, or what you did, or what you owed, or how you were trying to make a living,” Hulick said.

“There were very few things that we could do as an organization to assist,” he said, but the mayor was adamant and the council was supportive in assisting business owners and residents by trying to not add another financial burden or trying to relieve a burden.

In 2020 the city and city council:

  • Placed a moratorium on late fees associated with unpaid or delinquent utility bills.
  • Waived late fees for certain licenses and permit requirements.
  • Deferred the collection of 2019 property tax payments.
  • Reduced the fees associated with restaurant and bar alcohol licenses by 25% to help counter act lost revenue.
  • Assisted developers in revising their agreements to mitigate obligations.
  • Delayed the citywide revaluation until at least 2021.

In-person transactions resumed in March

With Rock County moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan on March 2, the city last month followed and moved to its Phase 2 also.

City facility lobbies are open for in-person transactions and park pavilion and Community House rentals have resumed.

Although facilities are open, the city newsletter encourages community members to utilize contactless service options, such as using the drop box at city hall for payments and utilizing curbside pickup for library materials.

Face masks or cloth face coverings are required in city facilities.

When was the city previously in Phase 2?

The city previously was in Phase 2 from June 16 to Nov. 22, 2020. (The city council gave approval on June 16, 2020. The Rock County Public Health Department made the decision to move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on June 10, 2020.)

The city of Milton then returned to Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Nov. 23, 2020. City facilities closed the public and Community House was not available for rentals.

Each city department provided contactless service options, including phone, email, mail, drop boxes and curbside pickup.

The city council approved its three-phase reopening plan on June 3, 2020.

