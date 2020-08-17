Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) electors approved during their 2020 annual meeting a $332,000 budget which includes $132,000 for 2020-21 fiscal year operating expenses and $190,000 to cover costs associated with a $2.275 million “water control” project. Electors further approved moving to a tax levy structure instead of a “special fee” to fund the full $322,000 budget.
After a few false starts due to rain, the meeting was held Aug. 15 at Race Track Park, Edgerton.
Some 140 electors and landowners were in attendance. The full two-and-a-half hour meeting included an hour-long public hearing to discuss the annual budget.
Budget and funding
During the meeting, RKLD Treasurer Mark Meyer asked electors to approve an operating budget for the next fiscal year which includes $70,200 for “normal cost of operations,” and $30,000 included as a savings plan to help restore money to the district’s Dam Fund. The budget also includes $17,000 to offset costs associated with the development of future projects, and $10,000 for navigational lights and buoys at the Edgerton railroad bridge.
Answering questions about the budget and its priorities, Meyer said: “We need to build the Dam Fund back up for future generations so they can do what we are doing right now.”
The new operating budget reprioritized some expenses, Meyer said, citing changes is legal fees and usage.
Meyer said the board’s new law firm charges $175 an hour. The board’s former attorney charged $375 an hour. Also, Meyer said, utilization was down “about 90%.”
He said a savings of $800 was realized by not having a representative from Summit Accounting attending the meeting. The same accounting computations were being provided, he said.
In his explanation of the water control project, also known as the Indianford Dam wicket gate replacement project, Meyer said that while $400,000 was anticipated from a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Municipal Dam Grant Program and $700,000 was available in the district’s Dam Fund, a $1.5 million borrowing would be required to fully fund the project.
The $400,000 grant from the DNR would come in reimbursable funds after the project was completed, Meyer said. He suggested the funds would best serve the district by being returned to the Dam Fund to help replenish it after the $700,000 was extracted to fund the project.
Meyer outlined a borrowing payment schedule of $190,000 annually over the course of 10 years at an interest rate of 3%.
During an earlier monthly meeting, commissioners considered using two funding mechanisms: a special fee to fund the borrowing and a mill rate tax levy to fund the operating budget. Meyer proposed during the annual meeting to fund the entire budget through a mill rate tax levy. He cited fairness as reason for his proposal.
Meyer said he developed the levy structure using a mill rate of .00049. The rate would bring a charge of approximately $49 for every $100,000 in property value for the approximately 4,400 parcels included within the lake district.
Plans also call for $100,000, allocated through the Segregated Lake Improvement Fund, for boat landing projects.
Meyer and Commissioner Jim Jelinek spoke about ongoing plans to explore and increase access on Lake Koshkonong. Meyer said negotiations remain underway with the Dane County Parks Department and the Albion Town Board to improve a boat landing on Bingham Road and Jelinek talked about efforts underway to inventory existing boat launches and available parking options.
Both remain ongoing projects for the new fiscal year.
By a show of voting cards, electors approved the $2.275 million water control project, voting 128-9 in favor.
Voters also approved the $1.5 million borrowing to fund the water control project as proposed by Meyer, voting 131-5 in favor.
Electors next approved using the levy structure to fund the budget, voting 88-56 in favor.
Finally, electors voted 110-0 in favor of adopting the full $322,000 budget and authorizing expenditures for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Monies approved to fund the water control project will be used to replace two wicket gate carousels within the Indianford Dam powerhouse with six slide gates. The new gates are expected to increase the dam’s capacity to move water through the system by 50%.
The full project has an anticipated start date of March 2021 and completion date by early 2022, Commissioner Mike Shumaker said.
Shumaker encouraged electors to approve the dam project, saying that he believed without project approval, there was a possibility the district would lose the grant funding and potentially lose the pending 2.4 inches of increased Lake Koshkonong summer water level negotiated by the district in 2016.
During public comments, several electors said they thought the board was well-organized and doing a good job of keeping trash racks clean and moving water through the dam.
Arguing against the dam project, an elector said: “You people did a great job of cleaning up the gates. Let’s see what that will do.”
Referencing COVID and uncertainty in the economy, he said now was not the time to engage in increased spending.
Citing $400,000 in grant money from the DNR, Edgerton resident George Wellenkotter said: “If we don’t do it this year, next year they are going to mandate it, and we will lose $400,000. We need to take this stand and get it over with.”
New Board members
Challengers filled two seats on the board formerly held by incumbents Steve Proud and Jim Bowers. Both incumbents chose not to seek reelection.
Three challengers: Bill Burlingame, Mike Hart and Chip Knilans, ran for the two open seats.
Hart, receiving 195 votes, and Burlingame, receiving 121 votes, each won seats. Knilans received 105 votes. Commissioners are elected to three-year terms.
When asked why he chose not to run, Bowers said: “I have too much in my personal life,” adding: “It’s time for others in the community to step up.”
Citing his reason for not running, Proud said: “I don’t think the current board has everyone’s interest in mind. The current chair has a conflict of interest because he is related to the attorney that fought the district for years.”
Before the vote was taken, constituents asked the three candidates if they agreed with funding the water control project and using a mill rate to support project and operational funding. The three candidates each said they supported both.
Addressing constituents, Hart described himself as a lifelong resident of Edgerton. He said he was “very happy with the current board and the direction they are going with.”
Burlingame said he has lived on Lake Koshkonong for 28 years and “used the lake” for the last 50 years. Of the dam, he said: “We need to fix it, and this is the opportunity to do it.”
He added: “I do believe in open records and transparency, and this board is very good at it.”
Knilans said in 2008 he lived on Ellendale Road and lost his home to flooding. He said he was in favor of the dam project, describing his “passions” as consistent water levels, better access to the water, and silt removal.
Railroad bridge improvements
Shumaker presented an update about a solar lighting system explored by the board, which would allow channels underneath the Edgerton railroad bridge to be more safely marked for boat traffic. Required permits have been obtained for the new system, he said, which is expected to cost around $10,000.
Shumaker said the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad company, which operates and maintains the bridge, is also looking into applying for grants that could help fund structural changes to the bridge, possibly increasing clearance under the bridge.
Officers
A board meeting to chose officers was held after the annual meeting. Commissioners voted to keep the existing officers, with Sweeney serving as chairman, Meyer serving as treasurer, and Jelinek serving as secretary.
