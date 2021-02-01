To ensure COVID-19 testing can take place regardless of outdoor temperature, community testing at Blackhawk Technical College will move inside starting Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Testing will take place in Parking Lot H, adjoining the test area where drive-thru testing had taken place. Vehicles should continue entering off of Highway 51 and follow the signs on campus. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle until it is their turn for testing.
Free COVID-19 testing is available weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Blackhawk Technical College – Central Campus, 6004 South County Highway G, Janesville. Testing is planned to continue weekly through March 10. Pre-registration is strongly recommended but participants can register on site if necessary. Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. A Spanish language interpreter will be available periodically for those who don’t speak English.
In collaboration with Rock County and the Wisconsin National Guard, 650 COVID-19 tests per day are available to anyone 5 and older. Testing is encouraged for those with COVID-19 symptoms including:
• Cough
• Fever
• Sudden loss of taste/smell
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Fatigue
• Muscle pain
• Nausea or vomiting
• Chills
• Headache
• Diarrhea
• Congestion or runny nose
Volunteers are needed to fill support functions at the testing site. People interested in volunteering can register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A9AE2BA4F4C43-covid
Stay up to date by visiting https://coronavirus-response-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com/.
For additional information, members of the public can contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at 608-758-8440 or jic.jic@co.rock.wi.us.
