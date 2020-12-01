A new home décor and furnishings store brings appeal to 231 Parkview Drive inside and out.
One customer described: “Farmhouse Finds’ storefront Christmas display was magnetic to the eyes of my 5-year-old daughter in the middle of a less-than-cheery pandemic. She finally talked me into stopping in and I’m glad we did.”
Milton resident Ryan Peterson, in a Facebook review of the store, also wrote he was surprised at the variety the store offers. He described a mix of urban farmhouse items and interesting retro finds, stylish custom shirts and hats, candles and cleverly handcrafted items including signs, cups, decorations, painted rocks, knit hats and more.
Offering a wide range of products for everyone is one of the aims of store owners Nikki Olson and Tania Orr.
“We’re focusing on home décor, furnishings at an affordable price and basically offering a little bit of everything to everyone, whether it’s vintage or antique or new,” Olson said.
Both were vendors when another store was in the location they are now.
Olson and Orr describe themselves as two women with families and a dream to have their own business selling their own handcrafted items and helping others do the same.
“We officially took over at the end of October,” Olson said.
“We stayed open during the whole transformation,” Orr said.
“And we’re still not done,” Olson said.
Today the store has 15 vendors.
If a desired product can’t be found in the store, Olson and Orr said they will make it or find someone who can.
One of the most recent vendors, 608 The Factory of Brodhead, moved in on Thanksgiving.
“We’re recruiting others and we’re also helping others make their dreams come to fruition,” Olson.
They not only offer vendor space but help others in whatever way they can.
“We help everyone because their success is our success,” Olson said.
A lot of the vendors have their own following on social media and are in other shops.
“I think we’re a pretty family-friendly community,” Olson said.
While Olson and Orr are the store owners, they’re also coaches and mentors and cheerleaders.
“We’re happy when somebody else gets a sale,” Orr said.
In a relatively short amount of time, they’ve accomplished a lot including setting up the store, recruiting vendors, decorating the windows and planters, and entered the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights.
“We just want to have fun,” said Olson, who has four children and is an ICU nurse. And they want others to have fun.
“You have to have fun,” Orr said. “And if you don’t, you need to start.”
On Small Business Saturday people stood in physically distanced lines and were buying a little bit of everything.
Some were shopping for ornaments, a mom and daughter bought matching hats and others bought flower sack towels with funny sayings.
An unexpected store find is Cape Fear Pirate Candy salsa. Not just any salsa, bacon salsa, and there are three varieties: candied habanero bacon, honey-kissed candied banana pepper & pineapple bacon and candied jalapeno. Farmhouse Finds sold out of the Cape Fear items it had this weekend and has replenished its stock and added “Pirate Candy” candied jalapenos and honey-kissed candied banana peppers.
Part of the fun of shopping is looking around.
Handcrafted signs seen throughout the store provide encouragement on any day.
If Orr and Olson were purchasing signs, they’d look for signs that say “Scatter kindness.” “Sprinkle the love.” Or “Share the Love, not the ’rona.”
During a pandemic, Olson and Orr understand that people may not want to shop in-store. Product photos can be found on the Farmhouse Finds Facebook page. If customers see something they like, they can call the store and arrange for curbside pickup.
If you don’t like shopping or you’re in decisive or you like gift baskets, Farmhouse Finds has those, too. Gift baskets can be customized and gift wrapped.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday Farmhouse Finds will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Olson said: “We will have socially distanced Santa pictures, fresh wreaths and greenery, hot chocolate bombs, fresh coffee, and The Boys are Back in Town BBQ. They are serving smoked brisket.”
