Family and friends of Colin Lukas have been planning the first annual Colin Lukas Memorial Truck Show, which will be held Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a field at 9420 Berg Road, Evansville.
The event is a fundraiser for the Colin Lukas Memorial Foundation which provides scholarship money to Milton High School and MECAS (Milton, Edgerton, Clinton Alternative School) students seeking careers in the trades. The money is used to buy Red Wing work boots for selected applicants.
Among volunteers helping to organize the show is one of Colin’s childhood friends, Izzi Blank, who is also one of six 2020 graduates to receive boots through the foundation. She is enrolled in the welding program at Blackhawk Technical College and plans to graduate in December.
Colin’s mother, Dawn Main, said that while preregistration to enter the truck show has closed, those interested can still enter vehicles at the gate on the day of the event. Registration costs $10. Trucks, and cars, of any make, model or year are welcomed, she said.
Attending the event to view vehicles is free.
Main said she anticipates about 100 vehicles to be on display at this year’s event. Raffles and silent auctions will also be available for participation throughout the day.
Raffles and auctions
A variety of specialty items and 12 themed baskets, including such items as pet supplies, Green Bay Packer paraphernalia, and car-care products, among others, supplied by area businesses including Pene Jenta Boutique, Red Rooster, Allison’s Beauty Barn and TLC Restorations, and others, will be offered through silent auctions.
Silent auctions will remain open until the end of the show, at which time winners can pick up their items or they will be contacted.
Items to be raffled include a package of four wheels from Pernot Inc., Janesville, a CTS-3 diagnostic and monitoring tool from Rock Diesel of Milton, a YETI cooler donated by Cowley’s Piggy Wiggly, artwork painted by Charles Dix, and a half-day guided fishing tour from Pike Pole Fishing, Edgerton, among others.
Trophies to be awarded in 10 categories
Custom-made trophies, representing some 10 categories, will be awarded, Main said.
The list of categories includes: “best square body,” “best truck," “best car," “best paint,” “best wheels and tires,” “longest distance driven," a suspension category for vehicles that are “lifted, lowered or leaned,” and the “‘Thickness’ Award,” which will be given to the owner of a truck or car that is still under construction to become a show vehicle, Main said.
Colin was called “Thickness” after a quick-witted character in the 2008-released movie “Hancock,” Main said.
There is also a “Best of Show People’s Choice” award. Entries will be numbered and show-goers can choose their favorite vehicle. All other categories will be decided by a three-judge panel. Judges include: Dan Cunningham of Cunningham’s Chop Shop, Milton, Chris Hall, who is a commercial consultant with Frank Boucher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram VW, Janesville, and Jesse Roberts, whom the family described as a “local gear head.” He also lives in Milton.
Trophies are custom-made by Cunningham and several are on display in Milton and Janesville in advance of the show. Jim’s Tires of Milton is displaying the “Best Wheels” trophy, Frank Boucher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram VW of Janesville is displaying the “Best of Show” trophy, and Pernot, in Janesville is displaying the suspension “Lifted, Lowered and Leaned,” trophy, Main said.
Food and amenities
Food will be available for purchase provided by Rockies Pizza, Milton, and ice cream will be available from Kent’s Big Bar, Fort Atkinson.
Vehicles will be distanced at least six feet apart and hand-sanitizing stations will be on site. Masks are optional and bathrooms will be provided, Main said.
For more information about the show, visit: https://www.facebook.com/The-Truck-Show-A-Benefit-for-the-Colin-Lukas-Memorial-Fund-110839013791589.
