HealthCare.gov will reopem for Americans to enroll in health insurance coverage Feb. 15, through May 15.
Wisconsinites who missed either the original enrollment deadline or their first payment for their enrolled plan, now have another opportunity to sign up. People who are already enrolled also have another chance to review their plan to make sure it meets their coverage needs.
The announcement comes after advocates pushed for greater access to healthcare coverage in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most people on a HealthCare.gov plan qualify for financial help that lowers their monthly payment. Call 2-1-1 or visit WisCovered.com for more information.
