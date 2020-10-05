No one was injured in a residential fire Monday at 8936 N. Jacobs Drive in the Town of Milton, according to Milton Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.
Town of Milton Police Chief Tom Kunkel was first to arrive on scene just as the call went out at 9:16 a.m.
Kunkel had been pulling a town police vehicle out of the garage, near the Milton fire station, when he was approached by a woman who said she saw smoke coming out of windows at a house. She gave him the address where she saw smoke and he said he arrived about a minute later.
When Kunkel arrived, he, too saw smoke, and he said, “Schranks (who live across the street) were at the house banging on the door.”
According Kunkel, only two dogs were at home at the time and they got out safely.
Lukas said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Milton Batallion Chief Pete Mory said there is smoke damage throughout the house and damage upstairs where the fire is thought to have started, but where and how the fire started is still being investigated.
He described upstairs damage as “significant.”
“I don’t believe the family is going to live there, it is not habitable right now," Mory said.
Five units from the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department and four units from the Janesville Fire Department responded. A tender (a tanker that holds 3,500 gallons of water) arrived from the Town of Beloit.
Because there are no fire hydrants in this area, Mory said water was brought in and foldable tanks were set up.
Firefighters were cleared from the scene at 12:41 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
