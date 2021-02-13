The Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) COVID-19 testing site will be open noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday until March 10. Testing continues to take place in Parking Lot H and people should remain in their vehicles until it is their turn for testing.
A National Guard member will motion from the door for the next person in line to come into the testing site when it is your turn.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will administer 150 to 200 tests each day based on the current community demand.
Registration is strongly recommended, but patients can register at the test site. To register for testing, visit register.covid connect.wi.gov. A Spanish language interpreter will be available on site periodically to help non-English speakers.
For COVID-19 updates in Rock County, visit coronavirus-response-rock countylio.hub.arcgis.com. For more information about these changes, contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at 608-758-8440 or email at jic.jic@co.rock.wi.us.
