A Girl Scout cadette with Troop 7433 in Janesville is Wisconsin’s top Girl Scout cookie seller this year.
Gracie Karpes, who will be a freshman at Milton High School in fall, sold 8,010 boxes of cookies.
She previously said she was determined to sell cookies after being about 400 boxes short of earning a trip to Disney World in 2020. The pandemic cut sales short in 2020 because cookie booths weren’t allowed the last week of sales.
This year, Gracie’s seventh year of selling cookies, adjustments were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Girl Scouts in the Badgerland Council began selling in March, instead of February. When Gracie had a cookie sale booth, she wore a mask and regularly used hand sanitizer.
In addition to being the top cookie seller in the state, Gracie sold the most cookies of any Girl Scout in the Badgerland Council since it was organized in 2009. The second-place seller in the region this year sold 4,253 boxes. The Badgerland has about 8,200 members with service centers in Janesville, La Crosse, Madison and Platteville.
Gracie said she is proud of her accomplishment and she couldn’t have done it without her customers.
For her accomplishment, she choose trips to Key West, Florida, and Hershey, Pennsylvania.
She also went on a day cruise in Milwaukee with Badgerland Council CEO Marci Henderson.
And, Gracie’s going to two camps: a week-long hero camp to receive hands-on training and instruction from police, fire and EMS personnel, and a nine-day paddlers camp to explore the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Bayfield by kayak and camp on one of the islands.
Wondering who the top seller of Girl Scout cookies is nationwide?
According to girlscouts.org, Girl Scouts USA does not currently track the top sellers in the nation.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program has never been about individual sales results but rather the program outcomes, through which girls learn important entrepreneurial and life skills and invest their earnings in powering troop activities year-round. …Our 111 councils, which handle their own sales tracking, may continue to track their top sellers locally to showcase the skills girls learn and the incredible ways in which girls are investing their cookie earnings to create positive change in their communities.”