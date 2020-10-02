“This is a new school year that we can’t compare to any other because it is completely different,” said Milton Area Youth Center (MAYC) Executive Director Alyssa Berg, describing challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berg was installed as executive director in July, replacing former executive director Venesa Draves after she accepted a new position at SHINE in Janesville. Draves began her tenure as executive director in 2017 and continues with the center in the role of financial coordinator.
Also new, Cory Markham, a former volunteer, has been hired as the center’s facility assistant. The position is new this year, giving MAYC four employees. Traditionally it had three.
Building attachments
A resident of Janesville, Berg said she has formed firm attachments with the Milton community.
“I sleep in Janesville, but I live in Milton. I’m here six days a week. I also go to church in Milton — with COVID, it’s now online — but I have more attachments here than I do in Janesville,” Berg said, describing Milton as “her place.”
Berg’s appreciation for after-school programming reaches back to her own childhood, when, as a youth growing up in Janesville, she said, she found a lack things to do for kids.
When her daughter, Delenna, a 2018 graduate of Milton High School and a volunteer at MAYC, was in the third grade, Berg said, she used Wisconsin’s open enrollment program to place her in the Milton school district. While Delenna was in seventh grade, Berg learned about MAYC, and thought, she said: “That was the greatest thing. From my own personal experience of not having an after-school place that was positive, when I found out this was here I was very encouraged and my daughter started coming here, and since then she has developed lifelong friends.”
Berg began working at the center, serving as its activities coordinator between 2013 and 2015. She returned in 2018, serving as the center’s facilities coordinator, she said.
Delenna began volunteering at the center when she was in 10th grade, and has volunteered, on and off, ever since, Berg said. She is a student at Tricoci University, a school for beauticians in Janesville, and has plans to graduate in June.
Friday, Sept. 25, was Delenna’s first day volunteering at the center using COVID-19 protocols, Berg said.
Adapting to COVID
In March, MAYC, like most of the state’s businesses and institutions, paused for COVID-19. MAYC, which is usually closed over the summer, opened on June 8 as a way to bring some normalcy to students, Berg said.
Of students, she said: “There is so much being put on them. It increases their anxiety, so we want it to be something that they can say is still here. The only way we’d close is if there is another mandate like the one that came through in March.
“Our students are the driving force of everything here. We feel safe with the precautions we are taking,” she said.
Food, too, was provided to students during the summer by the One Apple Lunch Bunch, a Milton nonprofit affiliated with the United Methodist Church, which provided summertime prepackaged lunches to those under 18, Berg said.
Following CDC guidelines, the center reopened with new protocols.
“We are constantly cleaning and sanitizing more than before,” Berg said, adding that Items handled by students, volunteers and staff are sanitized between each use.
While the center’s hours of operation have remained the same — each day after school from 3-6 p.m. — seating within the building has been limited to encourage social distancing.
At the center, the rules require masks while participating inside. Outside, social distancing is encouraged.
The city of Milton donated several picnic tables to MAYC in August, Berg said, providing additional outside seating for students.
Following COVID-19 precautionary guidelines also changed the way staff presents the students with food. Before COVID, Berg said, students could help themselves. Using precautions, staff wears gloves and plates and serves the food.
“Kids are very used to the new rules because they are the same as at school. If the food is prepackaged, they can just grab and go. They can only touch one, but they can help themselves,” Berg said.
Fluctuating attendance
Since COVID, Berg said, the number of kids visiting each day has gone down. So far, seating and capacity restrictions have not conflicted with the number of students arriving at the center looking for services, she said.
Before COVID, Berg said, the center saw on average about 10 kids each day. Now the numbers are closer to five or six.
Populations are down by about one-third since COVID, Berg said.
“Many people have experienced at least one person they’ve known that was exposed to COVID, so there are concerns for families about safety, and we expected that,” she said.
Looking at the number of students in attendance on Sept. 25, she said: Today is a good day. The six or so in attendance were all regular visitors and one student was new to the district and was attending for the first time, Berg said.
Two boys sat together playing video games. Each was wearing a mask. “This is a sibling unit,” Berg said.
The numbers of students visiting the center fluctuates and is synchronized with COVID-19 cases as they are identified at school, Berg said.
“When a case of COVID comes through the high school, we do see a drop in numbers, and we dropped after there was a case in Janesville (within the school district),” she said.
Numbers began to rise in between each identified case, she added.
“There is a climb as people feel safe, but we open each day even if it is only for one student. If one student needs us that day, we are here.”
Students visiting the center may be learning virtually or attending school on an A- and B-day schedule.
Said Berg: “It doesn’t matter which day they attend school or if they are learning at home, they can come to the center any day.
“They can see their friends who might be attending school on opposite days. It (the center) gives them a small sense of normalcy in what is really not a normal time right now.”
While at the center, she said, masks are required at all times unless they are sitting down and eating.
“We use the same rules that apply at school so they are really used to them. We encourage social distancing, and some of our students are from the same family units so we know who they are, and they can sit next to each other,” she said.
Connecting with the community
Berg comes to the center everyday it is open.
She spends her time with the students and working to keep the center connected to the community. She also helps facilitate the MAYC Bites program, which distributes prepackaged sausages through area retailers as a fundraiser for MAYC. The program has been in place since 2014, she said.
Looking for volunteers
Since the arrival of COVID-19, she said, the center has fewer volunteers. Before COVID there were about six. Today there are three: Delenna, Berg’s husband, Todd, and Payton Arnold, a senior at Milton High School and the son of the center’s activities coordinator, Jessica Arnold.
The center is looking for more volunteers, Berg said.
Applicants undergo a screening process and applications can be found online or picked up at the center.
“We want to make sure that anybody who volunteers has a heart for youth,” Berg added.
The center could also use some help with food.
Said Berg: “We have an army of food helpers that are volunteers and we did lose one of our days because many in the group that was bringing the food were in a higher risk age bracket.
“So far, we have been lucky with people bringing surprise donations. We are looking for food helpers on Monday to join our ‘Crock Pot Brigade.’”
Moving forward
Said Berg: “We had a lot of awesome plans for this year and then COVID hit. Jess has increased our social media presence significantly because that was a way we could still reach out to kids.
“For me, a lot of people need to think of others: you need to be the person you needed at a certain point in your life. If you were bullied as a kid, MAYC is the place where you can talk about that and find a safe place.
“We teach our students how to be part of the Milton community and we are doing that even in spite of COVID.
"We are all part of this really weird world right now, but this is a happy place. It’s the light in the darkness, and that’s true for all of us. We love to come here because then we are part of something bigger than ourselves.”
The center provides after school programming to students in grades 6-9.
