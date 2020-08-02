Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson told Adams Publishing Group his department will be seeking voluntary compliance with the governor’s order and doesn’t anticipate his deputies writing many tickets.
Evers on July 30 issued a new public health emergency because of the still-worsening COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin and ordered anyone age 5 and up to wear masks in all enclosed spaces except in a person’s home, the Associated Press reported.
There are some exceptions to the order, which started Aug. 1 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 28.
Knudson said his office will handle it much like the office handled enforcement of the safer-at-home order later struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“I think with any new order that comes down, it takes a while to make sure everybody is aware of it, understands the different aspects of the order, so I certainly anticipate approaching the new order very much like we approached the last one, and we’ll spend some time educating people and working towards that voluntary compliance,” Knudson said.
He said writing tickets would be a “last resort.”
Deputies issued no tickets while enforcing the safer-at-home order, he said.
Deputies will respond to complaints as they are able.
“Certainly, we have to prioritize the time. We have only so many officers out there. We have to look at the different calls that are coming in. When we get there, we just try to explain to people what that law is and just encourage them to comply with it,” Knudson said.
If a business calls to complain that a customer is refusing to wear a mask and won’t leave, the customer could be cited for trespassing, Knudson said.
