50 years ago
Dec. 3, 1970
“Senior high bond vote Tuesday.” Milton school district voters will be asked to decide the future of proposed $350,000 additions to the senior high school at a referendum Dec. 8, 1970. The senior high school foyer will be the only polling place.
“City tax rate up 10 cents.” The city’s total property tax rate will be $32 per thousand on the January tax bills. The tax rate is a 10-cent increase over last year’s rate of $31.90 per thousand assessed valuation.
“Town tax rates soar.” Property tax rates in Milton township will be going up in January – despite a $40,000 appropriation from the township’s general fund to keep the total down.
News briefs
Some 600 citizens jammed the Milton high school auditorium to hear county planner Clark Moeller describe the proposed shoreland and floodplain zoning ordinance. The discussion period lasted beyond 11 p.m. with many irate landowners in the Rock River area challenging the proposed code.
Milton Nursery Center is the name of Milton’s newest business. Ken Kidder has purchased the former Lakeside Coal Co. building from Milton Dix.
Dec. 10, 1970
“Bernard Hookstead wins OYF honors.” Bernard Hookstead, 35, was recipient of the Milton Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer award. Runners-up for the award were Eugene Wenham, 32, and Jim Woolstrum, 26.
“School bond issue defeated, 703-291.” Milton area voters soundly defeated a $350,000 bond issue for proposed additions to the senior high school. It was the first time in history that a school bond issue has been defeated here – and the voter turnout was the largest on record.
“Attorneys buy WP&L building.” Roethe, Buhrow and Roethe, attorneys, purchased the Wisconsin Power and Light Co. office on Parkview Drive.Located now in the Tom Thorpe building on Madison Avenue, they plan to move by Feb. 1.
Advertisement for “Jolly Good Gifts” from Hillestad ACE: Toastmaster Push Button oven broiler, fondue sets, bar travel case, weather station, salon hair dryers and a Black & Decker 7 ¼ Skil Saw.
10 years ago
Dec. 2, 2010
“Board to consider 4-K program.” The idea of the School District of Milton offering a 4-year-old kindergarten program will once again be before the school board.
“Council approves $4 million budget, holds firm on DPW decision.”
The Milton City Council approved a $4.06 million 2011 budget , but only after more residents pleaded with council members to reverse an October decision and reinstate the assistant director of Public Works. With declining property values, the city tax rate of $7.11 per thousand is a 1.8% increase. Council members were in cost-cutting mode after the first budget draft indicated a 6% tax levy increase. Reorganization replaced the assistant director with two part-time positions without benefits.
Dec. 9, 2010
“Meet Inga Jacobson.” The grant writing skills of Inga Jacobson, the city’s part-time graduate intern, netted $15,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Commerce. The grant paid half the cost of the Goodrich Square Master Plan. City officials hope to capitalize on her skills more in 2011 after she becomes community services manager.
“United Ethanol emissions, reroute complete, DNR tests RTO.”
The reroute of emissions from the United Ethanol plant’s carbon dioxide scrubber to its RTO pollution control equipment was a “super contingency” recommended by an odor consultant as a way for the plant to further mitigate off-site odors.
“Study group makes 4-K program pitch to school board.”
The School District of Milton is among about 20% of the school districts in the State of Wisconsin that does not offer pre-K programming.
