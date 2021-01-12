AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY

  • Clean Sweep Farm (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • J4 Tree Care LLC (forestry and logging) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Lake Prairie Ag Services LLC (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1

AMBULATORY HEALTH CARE

  • Frison, Lori (ambulatory health care services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Hammer Chiropractic, LLC. (ambulatory health care services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

AMUSEMENT

  • Oak Ridge Golf Course, LLC – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Stockman, Katherin/CrossFit 868 (fitness) – $5,000 in Phase 2

AUTO SALES

  • Milton Auto Sales LLC (motor vehicle and parts dealers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

CLOTHING

  • Blushing Willow Bridal Boutique LLC (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Fashion Diva LLC/Pene Jenta Boutique (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2

CONSTRUCTION

  • CS Siding & Windows (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Hamilton, Mark (construction of buildings) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Patrick Hamm (construction of buildings) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Radloff’s Remodeling (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1

EDUCATIONAL SERVICES AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE

  • Blue Wysteria Coaching and Consulting LLC (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Fiesty Filly, LLC (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Piper, Timothy (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Zasty’s Family Child Care (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Tami’s Tender Times Inc (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Vlasak, Heather (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2

FINANCIAL SERVICES

  • Farrell and Associates (securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities) – $2,500 in Phase 1

FOOD AND DRINK

  • Bubbas Pizza LLC/Paul Revere’s (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Burr Brothers LLC/Scoreboard (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Chasidy Talley (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • China Garden (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Guo, Mei Na (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Jonuzi, Abib/Milton Family Restaurant (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • JR’S Pub Inc. (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Kimori Inc./Junction Pub (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Liberty Station Business Enterprises LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Lucy’s Hideaway LLC (food and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Mike’s Mr. Pizza (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • MLMS LLC/Fredrick’s Supper Club (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Parkview Café (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Popes Buckhorn II (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • The Edgewater Supper Club LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1

INSURANCE

  • Kumlien, Kendall (insurance carriers and related activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2

MANUFACTURING

  • Econsign Inc. (misc. manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Northleaf Winery LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Spark Spices LLC (food manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Starboards Piers LLP (fabricated metal product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Timber Hill Winery, LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PHOTOGRAPHY, ART

  • Don’t Blink Photography (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Generations Wedding Flowers & Photography (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Jane B. Gates (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PERSONAL CARE, LAUNDRY

  • Dana’s Hair Chair LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Haircare on Wheels (nursing and residential care facilities) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • James Steinhoff (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Junction Laundry LLC (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Kimberly J Lawrence (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Kips White Dog Inn LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Kip’s White Dog Inn LLC (accommodation) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Ko Enterprises LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Large Marge Salon (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Manogue, Margaret (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Lisa G Moe (specialty trade contractors) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Lisa G Moe (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Mary Ann Knutson Enterprises Inc (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Studio FX (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Megan Louise Hoffman (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Mendoza, Cesar (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Nichole L Roberts (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Pennycook, Lois (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Randy M Richter DBA Tanning Acquisition (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Richter, Randal (personal and laundry services) – $5,00 in Phase 2
  • Simply You Skincare Studio LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Think Beautiful Nails (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PROFESSIONAL, SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL SERVICES

  • Arrival, LLC (Professional, scientific and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Arrival LLC (management of companies and enterprises) $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Caryl J Shortridge doing business as Shortridge Legal Services, LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Day 2 Day Tax Services LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Day, Roxane (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Family Tree (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Hadley Social & Public Relations (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Holtz Tax Service LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Innovative Business Systems (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Thanh C. Nguyen (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

PRINTING AND PUBLISHING

  • Impulse Marketing Solutions, Inc. (Printing and related support activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Helimx, LLC (publishing industries, except internet) – $2,500 in Phase 1

REAL ESTATE

  • Piper, Charla (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Stockman, Eric (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2

RENTAL AND LEASING

  • SRB Property Management, LLC (rental and leasing services) – $2,500 in Phase 1

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE (auto and home)

  • Bart Dimattina LLC/Bart’s Auto Repair (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Best Test (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Elliot Anderson (repair and maintenance) Lynchpin Handyman Service – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Hergert, Thomas (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • J to Z Window Washing Inc. (repair and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • The De-Denter Shop, Inc (retail and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Right Choice Rooter Service LLC (administrative and support services) – $5,000 in Phase 2

RETAIL

  • Lularoe (nonstore retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Maddie Strong Studios, LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • McGuire Landscaping LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
  • Purnell, Paquita (miscellaneous store retailers) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Remus, Catelyn (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2
  • Tami Dosch (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2 (furniture and home furnishings)
  • The Corner Closet (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1

TRANSPORTATION

  • H & H Specialized Inc. (truck transportation) – $5,000 in Phase 2
Load comments