AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY
- Clean Sweep Farm (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- J4 Tree Care LLC (forestry and logging) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Lake Prairie Ag Services LLC (support activities for agriculture and forestry) – $2,500 in Phase 1
AMBULATORY HEALTH CARE
- Frison, Lori (ambulatory health care services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Hammer Chiropractic, LLC. (ambulatory health care services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
AMUSEMENT
- Oak Ridge Golf Course, LLC – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Stockman, Katherin/CrossFit 868 (fitness) – $5,000 in Phase 2
AUTO SALES
- Milton Auto Sales LLC (motor vehicle and parts dealers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
CLOTHING
- Blushing Willow Bridal Boutique LLC (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Fashion Diva LLC/Pene Jenta Boutique (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2
CONSTRUCTION
- CS Siding & Windows (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2
- Hamilton, Mark (construction of buildings) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Patrick Hamm (construction of buildings) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Radloff’s Remodeling (construction of buildings) $2,500 in Phase 1
EDUCATIONAL SERVICES AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE
- Blue Wysteria Coaching and Consulting LLC (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Fiesty Filly, LLC (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Piper, Timothy (educational services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Zasty’s Family Child Care (educational services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Tami’s Tender Times Inc (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Vlasak, Heather (social assistance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
FINANCIAL SERVICES
- Farrell and Associates (securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities) – $2,500 in Phase 1
FOOD AND DRINK
- Bubbas Pizza LLC/Paul Revere’s (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2
- Burr Brothers LLC/Scoreboard (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Chasidy Talley (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- China Garden (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Guo, Mei Na (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Jonuzi, Abib/Milton Family Restaurant (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- JR’S Pub Inc. (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Kimori Inc./Junction Pub (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Liberty Station Business Enterprises LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Lucy’s Hideaway LLC (food and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Mike’s Mr. Pizza (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- MLMS LLC/Fredrick’s Supper Club (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Parkview Café (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1
- Popes Buckhorn II (food services and drinking places) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- The Edgewater Supper Club LLC (food services and drinking places) – $2,500 in Phase 1
INSURANCE
- Kumlien, Kendall (insurance carriers and related activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2
MANUFACTURING
- Econsign Inc. (misc. manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Northleaf Winery LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Spark Spices LLC (food manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Starboards Piers LLP (fabricated metal product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Timber Hill Winery, LLC (beverage and tobacco product manufacturing) – $2,500 in Phase 1
PHOTOGRAPHY, ART
- Don’t Blink Photography (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Generations Wedding Flowers & Photography (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Jane B. Gates (performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries) – $2,500 in Phase 1
PERSONAL CARE, LAUNDRY
- Dana’s Hair Chair LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Haircare on Wheels (nursing and residential care facilities) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- James Steinhoff (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Junction Laundry LLC (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Kimberly J Lawrence (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Kips White Dog Inn LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Kip’s White Dog Inn LLC (accommodation) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Ko Enterprises LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Large Marge Salon (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Manogue, Margaret (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Lisa G Moe (specialty trade contractors) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Lisa G Moe (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Mary Ann Knutson Enterprises Inc (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Studio FX (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Megan Louise Hoffman (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Mendoza, Cesar (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Nichole L Roberts (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2 and $2,500 in Phase 1
- Pennycook, Lois (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Randy M Richter DBA Tanning Acquisition (personal and laundry services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Richter, Randal (personal and laundry services) – $5,00 in Phase 2
- Simply You Skincare Studio LLC (personal and laundry services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Think Beautiful Nails (health and personal care stores) – $2,500 in Phase 1
PROFESSIONAL, SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL SERVICES
- Arrival, LLC (Professional, scientific and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2; Arrival LLC (management of companies and enterprises) $2,500 in Phase 1
- Caryl J Shortridge doing business as Shortridge Legal Services, LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Day 2 Day Tax Services LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1; Day, Roxane (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Family Tree (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Hadley Social & Public Relations (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Holtz Tax Service LLC (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Innovative Business Systems (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Thanh C. Nguyen (professional, scientific, and technical services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
PRINTING AND PUBLISHING
- Impulse Marketing Solutions, Inc. (Printing and related support activities) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Helimx, LLC (publishing industries, except internet) – $2,500 in Phase 1
REAL ESTATE
- Piper, Charla (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Stockman, Eric (real estate) – $5,000 in Phase 2
RENTAL AND LEASING
- SRB Property Management, LLC (rental and leasing services) – $2,500 in Phase 1
REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE (auto and home)
- Bart Dimattina LLC/Bart’s Auto Repair (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Best Test (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Elliot Anderson (repair and maintenance) Lynchpin Handyman Service – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Hergert, Thomas (repair and maintenance) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- J to Z Window Washing Inc. (repair and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- The De-Denter Shop, Inc (retail and maintenance) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Right Choice Rooter Service LLC (administrative and support services) – $5,000 in Phase 2
RETAIL
- Lularoe (nonstore retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Maddie Strong Studios, LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- McGuire Landscaping LLC (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
- Purnell, Paquita (miscellaneous store retailers) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Remus, Catelyn (clothing and clothing accessories stores) – $5,000 in Phase 2
- Tami Dosch (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1 and $5,000 in Phase 2 (furniture and home furnishings)
- The Corner Closet (miscellaneous store retailers) – $2,500 in Phase 1
TRANSPORTATION
- H & H Specialized Inc. (truck transportation) – $5,000 in Phase 2
