People are connecting with Wisconsin’s great outdoors more than ever as the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 public health emergency.
For those who need a place for space, Wisconsin has lots to offer. With 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, and roughly 15,000 lakes, Wisconsin offers residents and visitors innumerable opportunities to Find Your Adventure and Go Wild In Wisconsin.
“Being outdoors not only does wonders for our health and well-being during these uncertain times, it helps support local small businesses that depend on park visitors,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “Wisconsin’s parks and trails are public treasures, and it is vital that we continue to invest in the preservation and enhancement of these public lands enjoyed by so many, not just right now but for generations to come.”
Since COVID-19 began impacting people’s lives in mid-March, visits to Wisconsin State Parks have totaled more than 6.4 million. Weekend attendance on May 16-17 was up more than 44% compared to the previous year and that percentage continued to rise to 52% by June 13-14 as camping reopened on state properties.
The DNR has also recorded a dramatic uptick in camping reservations with 73% of campsites reserved July 1 to the 31 in 2020 compared to 62% in the same period in 2019. Since camping re-opened June 10, campers have utilized a total of 203,296 site nights (number of campsites x nights reserved).
The economic impact of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin is notable. Annually, it adds an estimated $7.8 billion boost to the state’s GDP. and supports more than 93,000 jobs according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
“If there is a silver lining in the pandemic, it is that getting outside has never felt so important to so many people – and Wisconsin is fortunate to have countless outdoor offerings,” said Director Mary Monroe Brown, of the Wisconsin Tourism Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Welcoming and cultivating this new group to become life-long outdoorists is a monumental opportunity not only for the outdoor recreation industry but also for Wisconsin’s economy. The Office of Outdoor Recreation is grateful to work alongside such a robust agency as the Department of Natural Resources as a key partner in those efforts.”
TravelWisconsin.com, the Department of Tourism’s premiere state travel website has seen percent increases in the triple digits of people searching for great trails, hikes and waterfalls.
Visitors to state parks are asked to check the website for park capacity updates, changes to access and current health and safety precautions before they head out. Learn more by visiting dnr.wisconsin.gov.
