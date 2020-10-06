A post recently shared on the city of Milton’s Facebook page announced that trick-or-treating in Milton this year will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, between 3 and 6 p.m.
The Milton Courier recently asked Mayor Anissa Welch to share what went into the decision-making process.
Through email, Welch noted the following:
“I was very thoughtful and considered along with discussions with staff:
“This is not a city sponsored event, similar to 4th of July parade. The city's role is to set hours. However, in setting hours, could that be misinterpreted as Trick-Or-Treating not carrying any risk? What are other communities nearby doing? If we do not set hours, will people have their own parties both inside and out and create more risk? Will something be organized without input from the city that might be more concerning? Can we mitigate risk/reduce harm? Is there something else we could organize like we did with the parade? How can we give families a limited sense of normalcy with the least harm?
“In the end, I decided to set hours that would give structure to Trick-Or-Treating. We have a little more daylight built in so we can space ourselves out on streets and at houses more easily. We released recommendations. The city will provide additional guidance and updates as necessary.
“I have been steady with messaging. The virus can be dangerous and deadly for some of our citizens. We must take it seriously. We must mitigate and reduce harm. We wear masks, physically distance, and wash hands frequently. We do not let ourselves be close contacts with others outside of our homes as much as feasible, and limit as much as possible indoor high risk behavior. If we're sick, have symptoms, or we have been a close contact with a person with a positive test, we keep our children and ourselves home. We cooperate with contact tracing. If we are pending a test result, we quarantine until that test result is available.
“I have organized with some assistance with staff, a small Halloween scavenger hunt at 4 parks with the idea folks will go to their neighborhood park and have fun. The library has a walk and a virtual costume contest as well. So there are fun alternatives available for outdoor Halloween activities that have some safety built in.
“Ultimately, I have faith our citizens will be mindful of the risks of Halloween and practice safe ways to collect candy, hand out candy, and enjoy Halloween!!”
