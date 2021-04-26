Milton Police Department is looking for tips related to thousands of dollars in damage that occurred this month in Goodrich Park.
City property has been vandalized with spray paint, windows were broken, a bathroom door was destroyed, toilets were clogged, an attempt was made to pull a sink off of the wall, according to an April 23 police department Facebook post.
“Between the material costs and the labor of public works staff, thousands of dollars of taxpayer money has been spent dealing with this rash of vandalism,” said Chief Scott Marquardt in the Facebook post.
If you can provide any information about the incidents, call the Milton Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Citizens can also download the free “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to submit crime tips anonymously. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
Marquardt clarified kids hanging out in a park is not a reason to call police but if you see them doing damage, call.
“We can stop people on the basis of behavior,” he said.
